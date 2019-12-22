John McGinn injury concern for Aston Villa & Scotland

John McGinn had to be withdrawn early in Aston Villa's home defeat on Saturday

The ankle injury sustained by Scotland midfielder John McGinn "does not look good", admits Aston Villa manager Dean Smith.

The 25-year-old was hurt seven minutes into Saturday's 3-1 loss to Southampton and could be a doubt for the Euro 2020 play-offs.

Scotland meet Israel in the semi-final at Hampden on 26 March.

The winner of that tie will be away to Norway or Serbia for a finals place five days later.

McGinn, with seven international goals in 2019, has been a key player for Scotland manager Steve Clarke.

"He has gone for an X-ray, it doesn't look good," said Smith of the former Hibs and St Mirren player's plight. "He got his studs caught in the turf. We will wait and see."

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney is a major doubt for Scotland's Euro 2020 play-offs after dislocating his shoulder earlier this month.