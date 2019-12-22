John McGinn injury concern for Aston Villa & Scotland
The ankle injury sustained by Scotland midfielder John McGinn "does not look good", admits Aston Villa manager Dean Smith.
The 25-year-old was hurt seven minutes into Saturday's 3-1 loss to Southampton and could be a doubt for the Euro 2020 play-offs.
Scotland meet Israel in the semi-final at Hampden on 26 March.
The winner of that tie will be away to Norway or Serbia for a finals place five days later.
McGinn, with seven international goals in 2019, has been a key player for Scotland manager Steve Clarke.
"He has gone for an X-ray, it doesn't look good," said Smith of the former Hibs and St Mirren player's plight. "He got his studs caught in the turf. We will wait and see."
Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney is a major doubt for Scotland's Euro 2020 play-offs after dislocating his shoulder earlier this month.