Manchester City v Sheffield United

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder
Chris Wilder's Sheffield United have won three of their last four games

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is suspended after being sent off in the defeat at Wolves, with Claudio Bravo set to deputise.

Sergio Aguero is expected to start after being taken off at Molineux due to Ederson's dismissal, but David Silva, Gabriel Jesus and John Stones will be assessed.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is likely to rotate his squad, with Simon Moore doubtful due to a groin injury.

Wilder said: "There's a couple we'll look at from a fatigue point of view."

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: Losing after leading 2-0 is an unfamiliar experience for Pep Guardiola. Clearly there were mitigating circumstances behind Friday's loss at Wolves, not least having to play with 10 men for nearly 80 minutes after the dismissal of keeper Ederson.

City usually bounce back immediately from defeat but with such a speedy turnaround how much do they have left in the tank?

High-flying Sheffield United are the surprise package of the season. Undefeated away since January, they'll be tough to beat.

Chris Wilder will relish the chance to pit his wits against someone of Pep's calibre and might just add to his problems.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "We cannot prioritise the cup competitions because if so next season we might not be in Europe.

"We are used to being at the top fighting and now we are far away. We have to adjust mentally to the situation and prepare for the next games.

"I said many times 'it's unrealistic to think about Liverpool. We have to think about Leicester'. We have a chance to recover second position. We are third and that is the situation. We have to move on."

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder on how his side are preparing for Sunday's opponents: "A total respect, but not overdoing it. We aren't doing any more on Manchester City than what we did on Watford.

"We're in this position by merit. They're in their position by merit. This is the beauty of the game."

Sergio Aguero has scored nine goals at home so far this season

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Sheffield United have never beaten Manchester City in the Premier League (D3, L3).
  • However, the Blades did beat City in the most recent meeting, an FA Cup fourth-round tie in 2008.
  • United have failed to score in their last seven away league visits to Manchester City, with five of the last six finishing goaless - they lost the other 6-0.

Manchester City

  • Manchester City have won four of their past five home games in the Premier League.
  • They are unbeaten in 37 Premier League home fixtures against promoted sides since a 2-0 defeat against Reading in 2007 (W33, D4).
  • Since the turn of the century, City have only lost their final league game of a calendar twice (W8, D9) - to Charlton in 2000 and Liverpool in 2016.
  • Sergio Aguero is Manchester's City's highest Premier League scorer in home games this season, even though his most recent goal at the Etihad Stadium came on 2 November.

Sheffield United

  • Sheffield United have lost just one of their past 12 league games (W5, D6).
  • They are looking for a third consecutive away win, and are unbeaten away from home in 18 games since January.
  • If United avoid defeat, they will equal the English top-flight record for an unbeaten run from the start of a season for a promoted side - that is 10, set by Burnley in 1947-48.
  • Only once this season have Sheffield United failed to score away from home.
  • When playing their final league game of a calendar year away from home, Sheffield United have lost 10 in a row.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool18171046143252
2Leicester19123441182339
3Man City19122552232938
4Chelsea1910273327632
5Wolves197932924530
6Tottenham198563427729
7Sheff Utd197842317629
8Man Utd197753023728
9Crystal Palace197571721-426
10Newcastle197481928-925
11Arsenal195952528-324
12Burnley197392330-724
13Brighton206592428-423
14Everton196492129-822
15Southampton1963102337-1421
16Bournemouth2055102028-820
17West Ham185492030-1019
18Aston Villa1953112533-818
19Watford1927101233-2113
20Norwich1933131938-1912
