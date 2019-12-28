Manchester City v Sheffield United

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United have won three of their last four games

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is suspended after being sent off in the defeat at Wolves, with Claudio Bravo set to deputise.

Sergio Aguero is expected to start after being taken off at Molineux due to Ederson's dismissal, but David Silva, Gabriel Jesus and John Stones will be assessed.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is likely to rotate his squad, with Simon Moore doubtful due to a groin injury.

Wilder said: "There's a couple we'll look at from a fatigue point of view."

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: Losing after leading 2-0 is an unfamiliar experience for Pep Guardiola. Clearly there were mitigating circumstances behind Friday's loss at Wolves, not least having to play with 10 men for nearly 80 minutes after the dismissal of keeper Ederson.

City usually bounce back immediately from defeat but with such a speedy turnaround how much do they have left in the tank?

High-flying Sheffield United are the surprise package of the season. Undefeated away since January, they'll be tough to beat.

Chris Wilder will relish the chance to pit his wits against someone of Pep's calibre and might just add to his problems.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "We cannot prioritise the cup competitions because if so next season we might not be in Europe.

"We are used to being at the top fighting and now we are far away. We have to adjust mentally to the situation and prepare for the next games.

"I said many times 'it's unrealistic to think about Liverpool. We have to think about Leicester'. We have a chance to recover second position. We are third and that is the situation. We have to move on."

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder on how his side are preparing for Sunday's opponents: "A total respect, but not overdoing it. We aren't doing any more on Manchester City than what we did on Watford.

"We're in this position by merit. They're in their position by merit. This is the beauty of the game."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sheffield United have never beaten Manchester City in the Premier League (D3, L3).

However, the Blades did beat City in the most recent meeting, an FA Cup fourth-round tie in 2008.

United have failed to score in their last seven away league visits to Manchester City, with five of the last six finishing goaless - they lost the other 6-0.

Manchester City

Manchester City have won four of their past five home games in the Premier League.

They are unbeaten in 37 Premier League home fixtures against promoted sides since a 2-0 defeat against Reading in 2007 (W33, D4).

Since the turn of the century, City have only lost their final league game of a calendar twice (W8, D9) - to Charlton in 2000 and Liverpool in 2016.

Sergio Aguero is Manchester's City's highest Premier League scorer in home games this season, even though his most recent goal at the Etihad Stadium came on 2 November.

Sheffield United