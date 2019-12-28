Premier League
Liverpool16:30Wolves
Venue: Anfield

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Roberto Firmino's second goal against Leicester on Boxing Day was the 500th Liverpool have scored under Jurgen Klopp in all competitions.

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is expected to recover from a kick on the shin in time to face Wolves.

The Reds remain without injured quintet Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Rhian Brewster.

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is expected to make changes to his side, who came back to beat Manchester City on Friday night.

Willy Boly and Morgan Gibbs-White remain long-term absentees.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Wolves: "I really think the job Nuno is doing there is incredible with all the Europa League stress. I think at the beginning of the season they realised a little bit, 'Oh, that's different'. But now they are settled completely there, they are there again, Jimenez and Jota are scoring again.

"There is a lot of really good things there and that makes it really difficult to play against them, of course. But it should be difficult against us as well, that's the plan."

Liverpool have 52 points after 18 games - 313 PL teams have recorded less than that over an entire season

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Liverpool have lost just one of their 10 Premier League games against Wolves (W7, D2).
  • The Reds have won the last five league encounters by an aggregate score of 12-1.
  • Wolves have lost 15 of their last 17 top-flight matches at Anfield, failing to score in 10 of the past 14.

Liverpool

  • If they avoid defeat, this Liverpool team will record 50 unbeaten top-flight home matches - a feat only previously achieved by Chelsea (86 between 2004-2008) and Liverpool (63 between 1978-1980).
  • Liverpool have won 16 straight home league games, scoring at least twice in each victory.
  • They have won 26 of their last 27 Premier League matches, including 17 of 18 this season.
  • Liverpool are unbeaten in 35 league fixtures (W30, D5).
  • The Reds have won their final league game in each of the last five years since losing at Chelsea in 2013.
  • Roberto Firmino has scored four goals in three matches in all competitions, having previously scored just four all season.
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold has registered a league-high 20 assists since the start of last season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Wolves are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League away games (W3, D4).
  • Their past two away league losses came on Merseyside: at Liverpool in May and at Everton in September.
  • Wolves have won their final league game in four of the last five calendar years.
  • Raul Jimenez has been involved in seven of Wolves' 13 away league goals, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 29th December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool18171046143252
2Leicester19123441182339
3Man City19122552232938
4Chelsea1910273327632
5Wolves197932924530
6Tottenham198563427729
7Sheff Utd197842317629
8Man Utd197753023728
9Crystal Palace197571721-426
10Newcastle197481928-925
11Arsenal195952528-324
12Burnley197392330-724
13Everton196492129-822
14Southampton1963102337-1421
15Brighton195592228-620
16Bournemouth195592026-620
17West Ham185492030-1019
18Aston Villa1953112533-818
19Watford1927101233-2113
20Norwich1933131938-1912
View full Premier League table

