Celtic v Rangers - Old Firm derby team news, analysis & preview

Celtic withstood a Rangers onslaught to lift the Scottish League Cup earlier this month

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Rangers Venue: Celtic Park Date: Sunday, 29 December Kick-off: 12:30 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app.

Can Celtic stretch their Scottish Premiership lead to eight points or will Rangers end 2019 within touching distance of their fierce rivals?

The sides meet at Celtic Park on Sunday in the third Old Firm derby of the season, with Neil Lennon's side triumphant in the previous two.

Earlier this month, Rangers bossed much of the Scottish League Cup final, had a penalty saved and a man advantage for almost half an hour, but still lost 1-0 to their city foes.

A first Celtic Park victory since 2010 for Steven Gerrard's men would move them back within two points of their hosts with a game in hand.

But should Celtic, who have won 11 league matches in a row, claim a third successive derby win, they will establish a commanding lead at the Premiership summit.

Team news

Celtic's Jonny Hayes, who scored in a 2-0 victory at Ibrox in September, is available having recovered from a shoulder injury.

Lennon has no fresh injury worries after the 2-1 Boxing Day victory at St Mirren, with Mohamed Elyounoussi (foot), Hatem Abd Elhamed (abductor) and Jozo Simunovic (knee) still out alongside Daniel Arzani (knee).

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis made his return from a foot injury against Kilmarnock as a late substitute while Jordan Jones was back on the bench after recovering from the knee injury he sustained making a red-card tackle against Celtic shortly after Hayes' goal.

Only defender Filip Helander (foot) remains out for Gerrard's team.

What they said

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "People talk about the cup final, we will talk about the performance at Ibrox where we were totally dominant and won the game comfortably.

"We look forward to it, we will be as strong as we can and take it from there.

"We are confident but quietly confident. We are not shouting from the rooftops just yet. There is a long way to go."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "We have a game in hand, so I'm not really too concerned about gaps. I'm concerned with my team winning football matches.

"We are going to Parkhead in good form and good shape. We know it will be a very tough match, they have a very strong home record.

"But we played Celtic a few weeks ago and put a good show on, gave a good account of ourselves. I expect us to go there with confidence and belief we can get a result."

Media playback is not supported on this device Celtic v Rangers: Odsonne Edouard v Alfredo Morelos

'The pressure is on Rangers' - analysis

Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner: "I think Rangers will approach it in the same way as the League Cup final - I don't they think they have any other option.

"Odsonne Edouard is fit for this game and will be back in the team, giving Celtic a different dimension. I think they will change how they shape up in midfield and ask Rangers some questions.

"The two strikers, Morelos and Edouard, are hugely important for different reasons. Morelos for his goals and way that Edouard links the game up and brings other players into the game."

Former Rangers striker Billy Dodds: "The pressure is on Rangers. Being in that dressing room and going to Celtic Park and you need at least a point - don't lose the game.

"Let's go there, go into the second half of the season and make sure we're still in touch - that's where Rangers are at.

"It's such an important game for Rangers to keep within that real touching distance."