League Two
Newport15:00Leyton Orient
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Leyton Orient

Newport will again without Mark O'Brien for the visit of Leyton Orient as he continues to follow concussion protocols.

Kyle Howkins is also absent while there are also doubts over Dan Leadbitter, Robbie Willmott and Corey Whitely are also struggling.

Conor Wilkinson could return for Orient after he missed the defeat to Colchester.

Joe Widdowson could also feature and Myles Judd is available after a ban.

Former County and Orient manager Justin Edinburgh will be remembered at Sunday's game at Rodney Parade.

Edinburgh, who died aged 49 following a cardiac arrest in June 2019, will be inducted into Newport County's Hall of Fame.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 29th December 2019

  • NewportNewport County15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • BradfordBradford City15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • CambridgeCambridge United15:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00ExeterExeter City
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00SalfordSalford City
  • PlymouthPlymouth Argyle15:00StevenageStevenage
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • WalsallWalsall15:00CarlisleCarlisle United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swindon23144543241946
2Exeter2312743225743
3Crewe22115639271238
4Colchester22107532201237
5Bradford2210752819937
6Forest Green2310762618837
7Cheltenham2299433181536
8Plymouth2110563122935
9Northampton2310583227535
10Port Vale2371062829-131
11Salford237882732-529
12Scunthorpe237793030028
13Cambridge237792727028
14Newport217771919028
15Walsall2376102130-927
16Crawley236893033-326
17Oldham226882431-726
18Leyton Orient2367103140-925
19Mansfield235993033-324
20Grimsby215792127-622
21Carlisle2357112035-1522
22Macclesfield2151062023-319
23Morecambe2346132042-2218
24Stevenage2221191427-1317
