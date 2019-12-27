Newport County v Leyton Orient

Newport will again without Mark O'Brien for the visit of Leyton Orient as he continues to follow concussion protocols.

Kyle Howkins is also absent while there are also doubts over Dan Leadbitter, Robbie Willmott and Corey Whitely are also struggling.

Conor Wilkinson could return for Orient after he missed the defeat to Colchester.

Joe Widdowson could also feature and Myles Judd is available after a ban.

Former County and Orient manager Justin Edinburgh will be remembered at Sunday's game at Rodney Parade.

Edinburgh, who died aged 49 following a cardiac arrest in June 2019, will be inducted into Newport County's Hall of Fame.