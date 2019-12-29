League One
MK Dons15:00Portsmouth
Venue: Stadium mk

Milton Keynes Dons v Portsmouth

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wycombe22127330171343
2Ipswich21107429161337
3Oxford Utd21106539201936
4Peterborough22106643281536
5Rotherham22105736241235
6Bristol Rovers2110563027335
7Fleetwood2010463628834
8Portsmouth219753224834
9Coventry2181032623334
10Blackpool228953025533
11Shrewsbury218762022-231
12Burton218672825330
13Gillingham227872623329
14Doncaster197753021928
15Sunderland207762521428
16Accrington226883131026
17Lincoln City2173112124-324
18Wimbledon2265112733-623
19Rochdale2264122539-1422
20Tranmere2155112538-1320
21MK Dons2253142035-1518
22Southend2315172664-388
23Bolton194691441-276
