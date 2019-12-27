West Bromwich Albion v Middlesbrough

Britt Assombalonga has been nursing an ankle injury

Leaders West Bromwich Albion are boosted by the return of defender Nathan Ferguson from a knee injury.

Kyle Bartley could also return, but there are concerns that Kieran Gibbs could be ruled out after being forced off late on in the draw with Barnsley.

Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga will again be given chance to prove his fitness, despite not being risked over the past few games.

He has been recovering from an ankle injury and rated 50-50 in recent weeks.

Paddy McNair and Marcus Browne both complete their three-match suspensions for Jonathan Woodgate's side.

