Championship
West Brom15:00Middlesbrough
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Middlesbrough

Britt Assombalonga
Britt Assombalonga has been nursing an ankle injury
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Sunday

Leaders West Bromwich Albion are boosted by the return of defender Nathan Ferguson from a knee injury.

Kyle Bartley could also return, but there are concerns that Kieran Gibbs could be ruled out after being forced off late on in the draw with Barnsley.

Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga will again be given chance to prove his fitness, despite not being risked over the past few games.

He has been recovering from an ankle injury and rated 50-50 in recent weeks.

Paddy McNair and Marcus Browne both complete their three-match suspensions for Jonathan Woodgate's side.

Match facts

  • West Brom are looking for consecutive league wins over Middlesbrough for the first time since a run of four between 2008 and 2010.
  • Middlesbrough have failed to score in six of their last nine league games against West Brom, though they won 3-2 at the Hawthorns in this fixture last season.
  • Including play-offs, West Brom are unbeaten in their last 18 league games at the Hawthorns (W12 D6), with their last defeat coming in February against Sheffield United (0-1).
  • Middlesbrough are yet to win away from home under manager Jonathan Woodgate, drawing five and losing six of their 11 games on the road since he took charge.
  • West Brom's Matheus Pereira has been directly involved in 13 goals in 10 home appearances in the Championship this season, netting four goals and providing nine assists.
  • Britt Assombalonga has had a hand in five of Middlesbrough's last nine away goals in the Championship, scoring four himself and adding one assist.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom24149147252251
2Leeds24146437162148
3Brentford24124837191840
4Sheff Wed24116736231339
5Fulham24116738281039
6Preston2411673628839
7Nottm Forest2310763023737
8Swansea2410773130137
9Blackburn2410683129236
10Bristol City249873636035
11Cardiff2481063533234
12Millwall2481063031-134
13Hull249693733433
14QPR2495103745-832
15Reading2385102927229
16Birmingham2485112535-1029
17Charlton2477103334-128
18Derby246992232-1027
19Middlesbrough246992232-1027
20Huddersfield2467112636-1025
21Stoke2463152839-1121
22Luton2463153150-1921
23Barnsley2448123247-1520
24Wigan2448122136-1520
View full Championship table

