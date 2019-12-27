Fulham v Stoke City

Denis Odoi is back from a three-match ban for Fulham

Fulham defender Denis Odoi is available following suspension having missed the past three Championship games.

Cottagers boss Scott Parker has been waiting for brother-in-law Harry Arter to return from injury, as well as defender Maxime Le Marchand.

Stoke City have a few knocks from their thrilling 3-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day.

James McClean and Sam Clucas had been nursing hamstring and foot injuries respectively but played the 90 minutes.

Match facts