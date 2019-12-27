Championship
Fulham15:00Stoke
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Stoke City

Denis Odoi
Denis Odoi is back from a three-match ban for Fulham
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Sunday

Fulham defender Denis Odoi is available following suspension having missed the past three Championship games.

Cottagers boss Scott Parker has been waiting for brother-in-law Harry Arter to return from injury, as well as defender Maxime Le Marchand.

Stoke City have a few knocks from their thrilling 3-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day.

James McClean and Sam Clucas had been nursing hamstring and foot injuries respectively but played the 90 minutes.

Match facts

  • Fulham have lost their last three games against Stoke City in all competitions, losing 2-0 away from home earlier this season in the reverse league fixture.
  • Stoke are looking to complete a league double over Fulham for the first time since the 2009-10 Premier League campaign.
  • Fulham have won three of their last four Championship home games (L1), as many as they did across the previous seven at Craven Cottage (W3 D2 L2).
  • Stoke are on a three-game losing streak away from home in the Championship, while they last lost four in a row in the second tier in March 2006 under Johan Boskamp (a run of five).
  • Aleksandar Mitrovic has been directly involved in 10 goals in 11 Championship games at Craven Cottage this season, scoring nine and adding one assist.
  • Sam Clucas is the only Stoke player to have scored more than one goal away from home in the Championship this season, with four of his six league goals in 2019-20 coming on the road.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom24149147252251
2Leeds24146437162148
3Brentford24124837191840
4Sheff Wed24116736231339
5Fulham24116738281039
6Preston2411673628839
7Nottm Forest2310763023737
8Swansea2410773130137
9Blackburn2410683129236
10Bristol City249873636035
11Cardiff2481063533234
12Millwall2481063031-134
13Hull249693733433
14QPR2495103745-832
15Reading2385102927229
16Birmingham2485112535-1029
17Charlton2477103334-128
18Derby246992232-1027
19Middlesbrough246992232-1027
20Huddersfield2467112636-1025
21Stoke2463152839-1121
22Luton2463153150-1921
23Barnsley2448123247-1520
24Wigan2448122136-1520
View full Championship table

