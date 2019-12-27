Fulham v Stoke City
-
- From the section Championship
Fulham defender Denis Odoi is available following suspension having missed the past three Championship games.
Cottagers boss Scott Parker has been waiting for brother-in-law Harry Arter to return from injury, as well as defender Maxime Le Marchand.
Stoke City have a few knocks from their thrilling 3-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day.
James McClean and Sam Clucas had been nursing hamstring and foot injuries respectively but played the 90 minutes.
Match facts
- Fulham have lost their last three games against Stoke City in all competitions, losing 2-0 away from home earlier this season in the reverse league fixture.
- Stoke are looking to complete a league double over Fulham for the first time since the 2009-10 Premier League campaign.
- Fulham have won three of their last four Championship home games (L1), as many as they did across the previous seven at Craven Cottage (W3 D2 L2).
- Stoke are on a three-game losing streak away from home in the Championship, while they last lost four in a row in the second tier in March 2006 under Johan Boskamp (a run of five).
- Aleksandar Mitrovic has been directly involved in 10 goals in 11 Championship games at Craven Cottage this season, scoring nine and adding one assist.
- Sam Clucas is the only Stoke player to have scored more than one goal away from home in the Championship this season, with four of his six league goals in 2019-20 coming on the road.