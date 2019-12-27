Championship
Preston15:00Reading
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Reading

Joe Rafferty
Joe Rafferty has missed Preston's past three games after being sent off in their win over Fulham
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Sunday

Preston North End have defenders Joe Rafferty and Darnell Fisher back after the pair served suspensions.

Midfielder Daniel Johnson is a doubt while Ryan Ledson could start as Alex Neil looks to keep his side fresh.

Reading are likely to be without striker Sam Baldock, who had a scan after missing their victory over QPR with a groin injury.

Playmaker John Swift limped off in the Boxing Day match but is expected to be fit for the trip to Deepdale.

Preston are sixth in the Championship after two consecutive draws while Mark Bowen's Royals have pulled away from the relegation zone after back-to-back victories.

Match facts

  • Preston have lost their last four league matches against Reading, losing each match by a one-goal margin each time.
  • Reading are looking to win consecutive away league visits to Preston for the very first time.
  • Preston have won nine Championship games at Deepdale this season, already one more than they managed in the whole of last season (eight in 2018-19).
  • Reading have only won one of their last eight away games in the Championship (D4 L3), however they are unbeaten in their most recent three (W1 D2).
  • Preston winger Tom Barkhuizen has netted five goals in 11 home appearances in the Championship this season, as many as he managed in 18 games at Deepdale last season.
  • George Puscas has scored three away goals in his last two Championship away games for Reading, with all three coming courtesy of a hat-trick against Wigan last month.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom24149147252251
2Leeds24146437162148
3Brentford24124837191840
4Sheff Wed24116736231339
5Fulham24116738281039
6Preston2411673628839
7Nottm Forest2310763023737
8Swansea2410773130137
9Blackburn2410683129236
10Bristol City249873636035
11Cardiff2481063533234
12Millwall2481063031-134
13Hull249693733433
14QPR2495103745-832
15Reading2385102927229
16Birmingham2485112535-1029
17Charlton2477103334-128
18Derby246992232-1027
19Middlesbrough246992232-1027
20Huddersfield2467112636-1025
21Stoke2463152839-1121
22Luton2463153150-1921
23Barnsley2448123247-1520
24Wigan2448122136-1520
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you