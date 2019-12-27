Championship
QPR15:00Hull
Venue: Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Hull City

Liam Kelly
Liam Kelly was brought to QPR by Mark Warburton, who worked with him at Rangers in Scotland
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Sunday

Queens Park Rangers could have goalkeeper Liam Kelly available again for the visit of Hull, after missing the past nine games with a quad injury.

Joe Lumley has regained the gloves in his absence, keeping two clean sheets.

Hull City could be without full-back Callum Elder, who limped out in the first half of the defeat by Nottingham Forest with a hamstring problem.

Keane Lewis-Potter could again miss out with a sickness bug which led him to miss the Boxing Day game.

Match facts

  • There have been 18 goals scored in the last four league meetings between QPR and Hull City, with the reverse fixture this season ending 3-2 to QPR.
  • Hull haven't lost back-to-back league games against QPR since losing both matches in the 1969-70 season.
  • QPR have only kept one clean sheet in 14 home games under Mark Warburton across all competitions, while they've conceded at least two goals in nine of their last 10 games at the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium.
  • Since winning 3-0 away at Fulham at the start of November, Hull have failed to win any of their four away games in the Championship (D2 L2); conceding at least twice in all four outings.
  • Nahki Wells has been directly involved in seven goals in 11 home games in the Championship this season (six goals and one assist), however none of those have come in his last three home outings.
  • Hull's Jarrod Bowen has scored six goals in his five league appearances against QPR; against no other club has he netted more in the Championship.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom24149147252251
2Leeds24146437162148
3Brentford24124837191840
4Sheff Wed24116736231339
5Fulham24116738281039
6Preston2411673628839
7Nottm Forest2310763023737
8Swansea2410773130137
9Blackburn2410683129236
10Bristol City249873636035
11Cardiff2481063533234
12Millwall2481063031-134
13Hull249693733433
14QPR2495103745-832
15Reading2385102927229
16Birmingham2485112535-1029
17Charlton2477103334-128
18Derby246992232-1027
19Middlesbrough246992232-1027
20Huddersfield2467112636-1025
21Stoke2463152839-1121
22Luton2463153150-1921
23Barnsley2448123247-1520
24Wigan2448122136-1520
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you