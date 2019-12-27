Championship
Nottm Forest15:00Wigan
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Wigan Athletic

Samba Sow
Samba Sow limped off in Forest's win at Hull on Boxing Day
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Sunday

Samba Sow is a doubt for Nottingham Forest after he was forced off in their 2-0 Boxing Day win at Hull City.

He was replaced by Sammy Ameobi at the KCOM, who could deputise while Carl Jenkinson and Yohan Benalouane are both in contention to return to the side.

Joe Williams' comeback from a hamstring injury for Wigan could be made complete by a return to the starting XI.

He has come off the bench in the past two games and could be considered for Paul Cook's side.

The Latics have not won a game in the Championship since beating their hosts at the DW Stadium back in October.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest have won their last three home league matches against Wigan, scoring 10 goals across those victories.
  • Wigan have completed a league double over Nottingham Forest just once previously, doing so in the 2013-14 campaign.
  • Nottingham Forest are winless in their last three Championship home games (D1 L2); their longest run without a home league victory since February 2018 under Aitor Karanka (four games).
  • Wigan are one of only two teams - along with Middlesbrough - yet to win away from home in the Championship this season (D4 L8), with the Latics' last victory on the road coming against Leeds in April last season.
  • Full-back Matty Cash has been directly involved in three of Nottingham Forest's last five Championship goals at the City Ground, scoring one and providing two assists.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom24149147252251
2Leeds24146437162148
3Brentford24124837191840
4Sheff Wed24116736231339
5Fulham24116738281039
6Preston2411673628839
7Nottm Forest2310763023737
8Swansea2410773130137
9Blackburn2410683129236
10Bristol City249873636035
11Cardiff2481063533234
12Millwall2481063031-134
13Hull249693733433
14QPR2495103745-832
15Reading2385102927229
16Birmingham2485112535-1029
17Charlton2477103334-128
18Derby246992232-1027
19Middlesbrough246992232-1027
20Huddersfield2467112636-1025
21Stoke2463152839-1121
22Luton2463153150-1921
23Barnsley2448123247-1520
24Wigan2448122136-1520
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you