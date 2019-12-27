Nottingham Forest v Wigan Athletic

Samba Sow limped off in Forest's win at Hull on Boxing Day

Samba Sow is a doubt for Nottingham Forest after he was forced off in their 2-0 Boxing Day win at Hull City.

He was replaced by Sammy Ameobi at the KCOM, who could deputise while Carl Jenkinson and Yohan Benalouane are both in contention to return to the side.

Joe Williams' comeback from a hamstring injury for Wigan could be made complete by a return to the starting XI.

He has come off the bench in the past two games and could be considered for Paul Cook's side.

The Latics have not won a game in the Championship since beating their hosts at the DW Stadium back in October.

Match facts