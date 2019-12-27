Millwall v Brentford
Millwall defender Murray Wallace is pushing for a start, having been on the bench on Boxing Day after illness.
But Gary Rowett is without keeper Frank Fielding (quad muscle), Ben Thompson (ankle) and Ryan Leonard (ribs).
Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard will look to regain his starting place while Joel Valencia will also hope for more playing time after making his return from a dislocated shoulder.
Sergi Canos and Nikos Karelis (both knee) are long-term absentees.
Thomas Frank's Bees are up to third in the Championship after a four-game unbeaten run while the Lions are 12th after their Boxing Day draw at Cardiff.
Match facts
- Millwall have won just once in their last nine league matches against Brentford (D4 L4), a 1-0 win in March 2018.
- Brentford are looking to achieve a league double over Millwall for the first time since the 1981-82 campaign.
- Millwall lost their most recent home game in the Championship (1-2 v Nottingham Forest), while they haven't suffered back-to-back league defeats at The Den since March.
- Brentford are winless in their last three Championship away games (D1 L2), after winning three in a row prior to this run.
- Jed Wallace has scored (4) and assisted (4) more Championship goals than any other Millwall player at The Den this season.
- Ollie Watkins has netted six away goals for Brentford in the Championship this season, three times as many as he scored in the whole of last season (two away goals).