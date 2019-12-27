Championship
Millwall15:00Brentford
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Brentford

Murray Wallace
Murray Wallace played the last 20 minutes of Millwall's draw at Cardiff
Millwall defender Murray Wallace is pushing for a start, having been on the bench on Boxing Day after illness.

But Gary Rowett is without keeper Frank Fielding (quad muscle), Ben Thompson (ankle) and Ryan Leonard (ribs).

Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard will look to regain his starting place while Joel Valencia will also hope for more playing time after making his return from a dislocated shoulder.

Sergi Canos and Nikos Karelis (both knee) are long-term absentees.

Thomas Frank's Bees are up to third in the Championship after a four-game unbeaten run while the Lions are 12th after their Boxing Day draw at Cardiff.

Match facts

  • Millwall have won just once in their last nine league matches against Brentford (D4 L4), a 1-0 win in March 2018.
  • Brentford are looking to achieve a league double over Millwall for the first time since the 1981-82 campaign.
  • Millwall lost their most recent home game in the Championship (1-2 v Nottingham Forest), while they haven't suffered back-to-back league defeats at The Den since March.
  • Brentford are winless in their last three Championship away games (D1 L2), after winning three in a row prior to this run.
  • Jed Wallace has scored (4) and assisted (4) more Championship goals than any other Millwall player at The Den this season.
  • Ollie Watkins has netted six away goals for Brentford in the Championship this season, three times as many as he scored in the whole of last season (two away goals).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom24149147252251
2Leeds24146437162148
3Brentford24124837191840
4Sheff Wed24116736231339
5Fulham24116738281039
6Preston2411673628839
7Nottm Forest2310763023737
8Swansea2410773130137
9Blackburn2410683129236
10Bristol City249873636035
11Cardiff2481063533234
12Millwall2481063031-134
13Hull249693733433
14QPR2495103745-832
15Reading2385102927229
16Birmingham2485112535-1029
17Charlton2477103334-128
18Derby246992232-1027
19Middlesbrough246992232-1027
20Huddersfield2467112636-1025
21Stoke2463152839-1121
22Luton2463153150-1921
23Barnsley2448123247-1520
24Wigan2448122136-1520
