Huddersfield Town v Blackburn Rovers
- From the section Championship
Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley hopes to have midfielder Alex Pritchard (knee) and striker Fraizer Campbell (hip) back after a month out injured.
Jonathan Hogg could miss out after being forced off during the first half of the defeat by Middlesbrough.
Blackburn Rovers head into their second game since Bradley Dack sustained a serious knee injury against Wigan.
Lewis Holtby and Bradley Johnson are expected to compete for his midfield place after both started on Boxing Day.
Match facts
- Six of the last seven league matches between Huddersfield and Blackburn have been drawn, with the Terriers winning the other in April 2016.
- Blackburn have lost none of their last six away league games against Huddersfield, winning two and drawing four since a 3-2 defeat in August 1999 under Brian Kidd.
- Since losing their first home game under Danny Cowley (0-2 v Sheffield Wednesday), Huddersfield have only lost one of their last eight Championship games on home soil (W3 D4).
- Blackburn are unbeaten in their last three Championship away games (W2 D1), and will be looking to record back-to-back wins on the road for the first time since April.
- Karlan Grant has been directly involved in 67% of Huddersfield's home goals in the Championship this season (8/12), scoring five and providing three assists.
- 47% of Blackburn's away goals in the Championship this season have been scored inside the first 15 minutes of play (7/15).