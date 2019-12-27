Championship
Swansea15:00Barnsley
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Barnsley

Mike van der Hoorn
Mike van der Hoorn had been an ever-present for Swansea this season before getting injured in the warm-up for their Boxing Day game at Brentford
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Sunday

Swansea defender Mike van der Hoorn is likely to be missing because of a knee injury sustained in the warm-up for their Boxing Day defeat at Brentford.

Defender Declan John is doubtful, while Joe Rodon (both ankle) and Jordon Garrick (hamstring) are definitely out.

Barnsley could be without captain Alex Mowatt because of illness as they look to make it five matches unbeaten.

Midfielder Mike Bahre, who was dropped in favour of Luke Thomas for the draw with leaders West Brom, could return.

Match facts

  • Swansea City are unbeaten in their last 10 league matches against Barnsley (W5 D5).
  • Barnsley have lost seven of their last eight away league matches against Swansea (D1) since a 3-0 win back in August 1974.
  • Since winning their first three Championship home games of the season, Swansea have won only two of their last nine at Liberty Stadium (D2 L5).
  • After their win at Millwall last time out on the road, Barnsley are looking to record back-to-back away league wins for the first time since October 2018 (in League One).
  • Andre Ayew has scored four of Swansea's last seven Championship goals at the Liberty Stadium, including three of the most recent four.
  • Excluding own goals, Connor Chaplin has been directly involved in four of Barnsley's last five away goals in the Championship (three goals and one assist).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom24149147252251
2Leeds24146437162148
3Brentford24124837191840
4Sheff Wed24116736231339
5Fulham24116738281039
6Preston2411673628839
7Nottm Forest2310763023737
8Swansea2410773130137
9Blackburn2410683129236
10Bristol City249873636035
11Cardiff2481063533234
12Millwall2481063031-134
13Hull249693733433
14QPR2495103745-832
15Reading2385102927229
16Birmingham2485112535-1029
17Charlton2477103334-128
18Derby246992232-1027
19Middlesbrough246992232-1027
20Huddersfield2467112636-1025
21Stoke2463152839-1121
22Luton2463153150-1921
23Barnsley2448123247-1520
24Wigan2448122136-1520
