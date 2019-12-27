Bristol City v Luton Town
-
- From the section Championship
Bristol City are likely to be without defender Nathan Baker as he continues his recovery from the injury which has kept him out for two matches.
Marley Watkins and Kasey Palmer could return to the squad but Sammie Szmodics misses out with a knee ligament injury.
Luton boss Graeme Jones may opt to rotate, with forward Kazenga LuaLua among those who could be rested.
Keeper James Shea has missed the past two games with concussion, so Simon Sluga could continue in his place.
Lee Johnson's Robins have lost four successive games to drop four points adrift of the Championship play-off places, while the Hatters are in the relegation zone on goal difference.
Match facts
- Bristol City have lost their last five matches against Luton Town in all competitions, a run stretching back to April 2004.
- This will be Luton's first league visit to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City since December 2004, a 2-1 win in League One under Mike Newell.
- Bristol City have lost their last two Championship games at Ashton Gate, after only losing one of their opening nine home games of the season (W4 D4).
- Luton have lost each of their last seven away games in the Championship, conceding 22 goals and scoring just four in return. They last picked up points away from home in the competition in September, winning 2-1 at Ewood Park against Blackburn.
- Each of Bristol City's last seven league goals at Ashton Gate have been scored by different players (Pereira, Brownhill, Kongolo own goal, Eliasson, Williams, Weimann and O'Dowda).
- Izzy Brown has assisted four of Luton's last six away goals in the Championship, with three of those assists being for headed goals.