Championship
Sheff Wed15:00Cardiff
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City

Steven Fletcher
Steven Fletcher is three goals from surpassing the best goal-scoring season of his career, when he netted 14 times for Hibernian in 2007-08
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Sunday

Sheffield Wednesday top scorer Steven Fletcher could be back after missing their last two games through illness.

Fellow forward Fernando Forestieri (knee) is also hoping to return, while goalkeeper Kieren Westwood is trying to shake off a shoulder injury.

Cardiff captain Sean Morrison serves the final match of his three-match ban after being sent off against Leeds.

Defender Lee Peltier could be missing after being substituted with a foot injury during their draw with Millwall.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in eight league matches against Cardiff (W2 D6), a run stretching back to February 2015.
  • Cardiff have failed to score in each of their last three away league matches against Sheffield Wednesday (D1 L2).
  • Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in their last six Championship home games (W4 D4); their longest run under the same manager since October 2018 under Jos Luhukay (eight games).
  • Cardiff have only won one of their last 12 away games in the Championship (D6 L5), with that lone victory coming against Nottingham Forest at the end of November.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have only scored three first half goals at Hillsborough in the Championship this season, with 10 of their 13 coming in the second half of games.
  • Cardiff striker Danny Ward has faced Sheffield Wednesday more often in his league career (10 games, no goals) than any club he is yet to score against.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom24149147252251
2Leeds24146437162148
3Brentford24124837191840
4Sheff Wed24116736231339
5Fulham24116738281039
6Preston2411673628839
7Nottm Forest2310763023737
8Swansea2410773130137
9Blackburn2410683129236
10Bristol City249873636035
11Cardiff2481063533234
12Millwall2481063031-134
13Hull249693733433
14QPR2495103745-832
15Reading2385102927229
16Birmingham2485112535-1029
17Charlton2477103334-128
18Derby246992232-1027
19Middlesbrough246992232-1027
20Huddersfield2467112636-1025
21Stoke2463152839-1121
22Luton2463153150-1921
23Barnsley2448123247-1520
24Wigan2448122136-1520
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you