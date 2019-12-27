Championship
Birmingham15:00Leeds
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Birmingham City v Leeds United

Eddie Nketiah
On-loan Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is yet to start a Championship game for Leeds United, fuelling speculation he could be recalled in January
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Sunday

Birmingham boss Pep Clotet could name an unchanged side after they ended a three-game losing streak by drawing 1-1 with Blackburn on Boxing Day.

Jake Clarke-Salter (shoulder), Marc Roberts (ankle) and Maikel Kieftenbeld (knee) are still out.

Second-placed Leeds United remain without midfielders Pablo Hernandez (knee) and Adam Forshaw (hip) as they look for a first win in four matches.

Tyler Roberts and Jamie Shackleton have recovered from injury and could start.

Match facts

  • Birmingham have won their last two home league games against Leeds, both by a 1-0 scoreline.
  • Leeds are without a clean sheet in each of their last 11 away league visits to Birmingham, conceding exactly one goal in each of their last nine such games there.
  • Birmingham are winless in their last four home games in the Championship (D1 L3), suffering defeats in each of the last two. They last suffered three consecutive home defeats in the competition in March 2018 (three in a row).
  • Leeds have won 11 league games away from home in 2019 - their most in a calendar year since 2009 when they were in League One (also 12, excluding play-offs).
  • Lukas Jutkiewicz is the only Birmingham player to have scored more than once at home in the Championship this season, with the striker netting 38% of their team total (5/13).
  • Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich has scored nine away goals in the Championship since the start of last season - only striker Patrick Bamford (10) has netted more for the club in this period.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom24149147252251
2Leeds24146437162148
3Brentford24124837191840
4Sheff Wed24116736231339
5Fulham24116738281039
6Preston2411673628839
7Nottm Forest2310763023737
8Swansea2410773130137
9Blackburn2410683129236
10Bristol City249873636035
11Cardiff2481063533234
12Millwall2481063031-134
13Hull249693733433
14QPR2495103745-832
15Reading2385102927229
16Birmingham2485112535-1029
17Charlton2477103334-128
18Derby246992232-1027
19Middlesbrough246992232-1027
20Huddersfield2467112636-1025
21Stoke2463152839-1121
22Luton2463153150-1921
23Barnsley2448123247-1520
24Wigan2448122136-1520
View full Championship table

