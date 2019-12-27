Birmingham City v Leeds United
Birmingham boss Pep Clotet could name an unchanged side after they ended a three-game losing streak by drawing 1-1 with Blackburn on Boxing Day.
Jake Clarke-Salter (shoulder), Marc Roberts (ankle) and Maikel Kieftenbeld (knee) are still out.
Second-placed Leeds United remain without midfielders Pablo Hernandez (knee) and Adam Forshaw (hip) as they look for a first win in four matches.
Tyler Roberts and Jamie Shackleton have recovered from injury and could start.
Match facts
- Birmingham have won their last two home league games against Leeds, both by a 1-0 scoreline.
- Leeds are without a clean sheet in each of their last 11 away league visits to Birmingham, conceding exactly one goal in each of their last nine such games there.
- Birmingham are winless in their last four home games in the Championship (D1 L3), suffering defeats in each of the last two. They last suffered three consecutive home defeats in the competition in March 2018 (three in a row).
- Leeds have won 11 league games away from home in 2019 - their most in a calendar year since 2009 when they were in League One (also 12, excluding play-offs).
- Lukas Jutkiewicz is the only Birmingham player to have scored more than once at home in the Championship this season, with the striker netting 38% of their team total (5/13).
- Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich has scored nine away goals in the Championship since the start of last season - only striker Patrick Bamford (10) has netted more for the club in this period.