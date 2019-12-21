Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain an injury concern for Jurgen Klopp

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made only two appearances for Liverpool last season

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is an injury concern after falling awkwardly on his ankle during the Reds' Fifa Club World Cup triumph.

The 26-year-old was seen using crutches and wearing a protective boot during Liverpool's celebrations after the 1-0 win over Flamengo in Qatar.

England international Oxlade-Chamberlain missed the majority of last season with a knee ligament injury.

"Hopefully it is not too serious," said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

"Even he was smiling at the end which helped us all."

Stretchers were initially called to help Oxlade-Chamberlain from the pitch after his collision with Flamengo captain Everton Ribeiro, but he was able to walk off aided by a team physio.