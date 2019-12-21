Mest Ozil would have been dropped for Everton game if not injured - Freddie Ljungberg

Mesut Ozil (right) has made 11 appearances this season for Arsenal

Mesut Ozil would have been dropped for Arsenal's trip to Everton had he not being injured after his reaction to being substituted against Manchester City, says Freddie Ljungberg.

Midfielder Ozil kicked a water bottle after being withdrawn in the 59th minute of the 3-0 home loss on Sunday.

A foot injury kept the German out of Saturday's 0-0 draw at Goodison Park.

"That is not what I accept from an Arsenal football player," said Gunners caretaker boss Ljungberg.

"He walked off the game against Manchester City and kicked his things away. For me, that is not how we behave.

"Mesut was injured but I would not have played him anyway. That is my stance."

Saturday's game was Ljungberg's last in temporary charge, with Mikel Arteta - who was confirmed as Arsenal's head coach on Friday - set to take over on Sunday.

Arteta, who left his coaching job at Manchester City to succeed the sacked Unai Emery at Emirates Stadium, was in the stands at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The uninspiring goalless draw left Arsenal 11th in the table.