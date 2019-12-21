Millwall working with police to identify fan accused of racism
Millwall say they are working with the police to identify a fan accused of racially abusing a Barnsley player after Saturday's Championship match between the two sides.
It is claimed a visiting player was abused "in the immediate aftermath" of Barnsley's 2-1 win at The Den.
Police are investigating the claim and Millwall say anyone found guilty of racism will be given a lifetime ban.
They would also be able to attend the club's 'Fan Diversity Scheme'.
The nine-week programme is designed to re-educate fans' understanding of different cultures and stereotyping.