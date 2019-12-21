Martin Peters: 1966 World Cup winner and West Ham legend dies aged 76

Media playback is not supported on this device 1966 World Cup Final: Martin Peters volleys England in front

World Cup winner and West Ham legend Martin Peters has died aged 76, his family have announced.

Peters, who joined West Ham aged 15, spent 11 years with the club until he became Britain's first £200,000 player in a move to Tottenham in 1970.

He scored for England in their 1966 World Cup final win over West Germany.

West Ham said "the 1966 World Cup winner passed away peacefully" on Saturday after "a long and courageous battle with illness".

"He is the fifth member of English football's greatest-ever team now sadly lost - along with Alan Ball, Ray Wilson, Gordon Banks and his fellow West Ham Academy hero and great friend, Bobby Moore," the club added.

Peters won the European Cup Winners' Cup with West Ham in 1965 as well as the Uefa Cup and two League Cups with Spurs.

After five years at Norwich he moved to Sheffield United for a season before retiring in 1981.

Peters, who was awarded an MBE for services to football in 1978, still regularly attended West Ham games as a club ambassador.

More to follow.