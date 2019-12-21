Paul Pogba: Man Utd midfielder returns to squad for Watford match

Paul Pogba (left) has travelled to Watford with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the rest of the Manchester United squad

Paul Pogba has been included in the Manchester United squad for Sunday's Premier League game at Watford.

The midfielder, 26, has not played since the draw with Arsenal on 30 September after having ankle surgery.

The French international's return to action was put on hold last week after he picked up an illness while at his brother's wedding in France.

However, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed on Friday that Pogba had started training again.

"I hope he will play before the end of the year, but I am not going to push him. I can't risk any setbacks or injuries," Solskjaer said.

Solskjaer did say the Watford game might come to soon for Pogba but the 26-year-old travelled with the rest of the United squad on Saturday and could end his 17-game absence at Vicarage Road.

The Manchester United manager also said Pogba would not be sold in January.

Pogba rejoined Manchester United for £89m in 2016 and has scored 31 times in 141 appearances since.