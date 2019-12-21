Marcus Kane: Glentoran footballer mourns loss of baby son

Marcus Kane's son Harrie Marcus died earlier this week

Glentoran have expressed condolences to club captain Marcus Kane after the death of his baby son Harrie Marcus.

The Glentoran player and his partner Aimee suffered the tragic loss earlier this week.

"Deepest condolences to our captain, Marcus Kane, Aimee and their daughter Mollie on the tragic loss of their baby boy," said Glentoran on Twitter.

"The love and thoughts of everyone at Glentoran are with the Kane family at this saddest time."

The tragic news emerged as Glentoran were about to start their Irish Premiership game against Carrick Rangers at Taylor's Avenue.

Players from both teams wore Carrick jerseys as a mark of respect to Rangers defender Jerry Thompson who took his own life on 10 December.