Cardiff City suffer Joe Ralls injury blow

Joe Ralls
Joe Ralls emerged from Cardiff City's academy

Cardiff City midfielder Joe Ralls has suffered a broken hand as Bluebirds boss Neil Harris reveals rising injury troubles in the Welsh capital.

Ralls returned after six weeks out with a groin injury in Cardiff's 3-3 draw at Leeds where he suffered the hand knock.

"It's a blow, we just got him back and now he will miss a period," Bluebirds manager Neil Harris confirmed.

"It is a shame as we just got him back and I have been clear he is going to be an instrumental player in my side."

Cardiff have also been dealt a further blow with defender Joe Bennett suffering an Achilles injury.

"Joe went down in training yesterday (Friday)," Harris added.

"Will he be ready for the Christmas period? I don't know. We will assess him again. The Achilles is a fatigue injury."

Bennett was replaced by Jazz Richards for Saturday's 0-0 draw against Preston North End.

The Wales international was making his first league start in 691 days after several injury issues.

"I was delighted for Jazz, I thought he was outstanding," Harris added.

"I am really pleased for him."

