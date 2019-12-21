Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hibs, Kilmarnock, Hearts, Scott McKenna, Hampden

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to stump up the cash to rebuild Hampden as part of a British bid for the 2030 World Cup. (Daily Mail)

Queen's Park Rangers are weighing up a renewed bid for Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna, with the London club having failed with multiple summer offers, including one on deadline day. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard blames the Hibs bench for sparking a touchline altercation after Ryan Porteous' red-card challenge on Borna Barisic led to coaches John Potter and counterpart Tom Culshaw being dismissed. (Daily Record)

Angry Hibs boss Jack Ross admitted he "can't get his head around" why fans chose to throw missiles, including a glass bottle, at Borna Barisic during Rangers' 3-0 win at Easter Road. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers boss Ally McCoist admits he would be open to having talks over the vacant post at Kilmarnock. (Sun)

New manager Daniel Stendel has warned his Hearts players that they can't afford to take it for granted that they will get themselves out of relegation trouble in the new year. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Motherwell are resigned to losing on-loan Devante Cole next month leaving manager Stephen Robinson targeting a new striker as a January priority. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone winger Matty Kennedy says he "feels at home" at McDiarmid Park and is open to extending his contract beyond the end of the season. (Courier, print edition)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has ridiculed claims made by Hearts midfielder Loic Damour, who suggested the champions' skipper Scott Brown is "the king of the league" because of his influence over referees. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon reveals that 'tentative' talks have started over a new contract for Jonny Hayes. (STV)

Hibs boss Jack Ross says he won't be hanging Ryan Porteous "out to dry" after a straight red card against Rangers last night and hopes the young defender learns from his mistake. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hamilton Accies midfielder Johnny Hunt is fired-up today's meeting with Hearts heavyweight Uche Ikpeazu thanks to regular sparring sessions with his cousin - world champion boxer Callum Smith. (Daily Record)