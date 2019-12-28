Scottish League Two
Brechin0Albion0

Brechin City v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 1McMinn
  • 2Duncanson
  • 5Brown
  • 6Page
  • 3McIntosh
  • 11Inglis
  • 4Watt
  • 10Crawford
  • 7Hamilton
  • 8McCord
  • 9McManus

Substitutes

  • 12Knox
  • 14Ngoy
  • 21Sinclair

Albion

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 2Lynas
  • 4Wharton
  • 5Krones
  • 3Clarke
  • 11Scally
  • 6MorenaSubstituted forHomeat 32'minutes
  • 8Breen
  • 9East
  • 7See
  • 10Byrne

Substitutes

  • 12Roberts
  • 14Home
  • 15Osadolor
  • 16Paterson
  • 17Potts
  • 18Phillips
  • 19Doherty
Referee:
Duncan Williams

Match Stats

Home TeamBrechinAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home10
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

Attempt missed. Daniel Scally (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Lee Duncanson.

Second Half

Second Half begins Brechin City 0, Albion Rovers 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Brechin City 0, Albion Rovers 0.

Attempt missed. Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Olly Hamilton (Brechin City).

Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jonathan Page (Brechin City).

Ouzy See (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Luke Watt (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Sean McIntosh (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Breen (Albion Rovers).

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Jason Krones.

Attempt blocked. Olly Hamilton (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Daniel Scally (Albion Rovers).

Kieran Inglis (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ross Crawford (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Paul McManus (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Callum Home replaces Giuliano Morena because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Sean McIntosh (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Daniel Scally (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Paul McManus (Brechin City) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Jack Breen (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Attempt missed. Ouzy See (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Lewis McMinn.

Attempt saved. Jack Breen (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers).

Ross Crawford (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers).

Kieran Inglis (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hand ball by Jack Breen (Albion Rovers).

Attempt blocked. Kieran Inglis (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Jason Krones.

Attempt blocked. Daniel Scally (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Euan East (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luke Watt (Brechin City).

Foul by Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers).

Kieran Inglis (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Euan East (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers18141346232343
2Edinburgh City18123335211439
3Cowdenbeath179352215730
4Annan Athletic188372732-527
5Elgin185762721622
6Stirling185581617-120
7Queen's Park185492227-519
8Albion175482633-719
9Stenhousemuir1844101934-1516
10Brechin1842122239-1714
