Attempt missed. Daniel Scally (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Brechin City v Albion Rovers
Line-ups
Brechin
- 1McMinn
- 2Duncanson
- 5Brown
- 6Page
- 3McIntosh
- 11Inglis
- 4Watt
- 10Crawford
- 7Hamilton
- 8McCord
- 9McManus
Substitutes
- 12Knox
- 14Ngoy
- 21Sinclair
Albion
- 1Goodfellow
- 2Lynas
- 4Wharton
- 5Krones
- 3Clarke
- 11Scally
- 6MorenaSubstituted forHomeat 32'minutes
- 8Breen
- 9East
- 7See
- 10Byrne
Substitutes
- 12Roberts
- 14Home
- 15Osadolor
- 16Paterson
- 17Potts
- 18Phillips
- 19Doherty
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Lee Duncanson.
Second Half
Second Half begins Brechin City 0, Albion Rovers 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Brechin City 0, Albion Rovers 0.
Attempt missed. Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Olly Hamilton (Brechin City).
Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jonathan Page (Brechin City).
Ouzy See (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Luke Watt (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Sean McIntosh (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Breen (Albion Rovers).
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Jason Krones.
Attempt blocked. Olly Hamilton (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Daniel Scally (Albion Rovers).
Kieran Inglis (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ross Crawford (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Paul McManus (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Callum Home replaces Giuliano Morena because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Sean McIntosh (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Daniel Scally (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Paul McManus (Brechin City) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Jack Breen (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Ouzy See (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Lewis McMinn.
Attempt saved. Jack Breen (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers).
Ross Crawford (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers).
Kieran Inglis (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Jack Breen (Albion Rovers).
Attempt blocked. Kieran Inglis (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Jason Krones.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Scally (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Euan East (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Watt (Brechin City).
Foul by Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers).
Kieran Inglis (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Euan East (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.