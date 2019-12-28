Attempt missed. Niyah Joseph (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Annan Athletic v Queen's Park
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1Smith
- 4Bradley
- 2Douglas
- 6Barr
- 3Ballantyne
- 7McLean
- 5JosephBooked at 44mins
- 8Wilkie
- 11Flanagan
- 9Muir
- 10WatsonBooked at 22mins
Substitutes
- 12Avci
- 14Griffiths
- 15Currie
- 16Walker
- 17Wooding-Holt
- 18McLear
- 20Nade
Queen's Park
- 1Muir
- 5Jamieson
- 6Foy
- 4Little
- 2Finnie
- 8McGrory
- 11Moore
- 3Summers
- 7Lidouren
- 9Kouider-Aissa
- 10Galt
Substitutes
- 12Main
- 14Clark
- 15Purdue
- 16Agyeman
- 17Mortimer
- 18Grant
- 20Herraghty
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Second Half
Second Half begins Annan Athletic 2, Queen's Park 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Annan Athletic 2, Queen's Park 1.
Broque Watson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park).
Booking
Niyah Joseph (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Jamie Ballantyne (Annan Athletic).
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic).
Nicky Jamieson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 2, Queen's Park 1. Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) header from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Scott McLean (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nicky Jamieson (Queen's Park).
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 1, Queen's Park 1. Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Galt.
Kyle Wilkie (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park).
Broque Watson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park).
Attempt missed. Ryan Finnie (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Nicky Jamieson (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Kyle Bradley.
Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nicky Jamieson (Queen's Park).
Attempt saved. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park).
Darren Barr (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park).
Attempt saved. Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Broque Watson (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Broque Watson (Annan Athletic) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Attempt saved. Broque Watson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Hand ball by Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park).
Foul by Jamie Ballantyne (Annan Athletic).
Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Matthew Douglas (Annan Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Cameron Foy.
Broque Watson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park).
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Chris Smith.