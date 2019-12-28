Scottish League Two
Annan Athletic2Queen's Park1

Annan Athletic v Queen's Park

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

  • 1Smith
  • 4Bradley
  • 2Douglas
  • 6Barr
  • 3Ballantyne
  • 7McLean
  • 5JosephBooked at 44mins
  • 8Wilkie
  • 11Flanagan
  • 9Muir
  • 10WatsonBooked at 22mins

Substitutes

  • 12Avci
  • 14Griffiths
  • 15Currie
  • 16Walker
  • 17Wooding-Holt
  • 18McLear
  • 20Nade

Queen's Park

  • 1Muir
  • 5Jamieson
  • 6Foy
  • 4Little
  • 2Finnie
  • 8McGrory
  • 11Moore
  • 3Summers
  • 7Lidouren
  • 9Kouider-Aissa
  • 10Galt

Substitutes

  • 12Main
  • 14Clark
  • 15Purdue
  • 16Agyeman
  • 17Mortimer
  • 18Grant
  • 20Herraghty
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Match Stats

Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home5
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

Attempt missed. Niyah Joseph (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Second Half

Second Half begins Annan Athletic 2, Queen's Park 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Annan Athletic 2, Queen's Park 1.

Broque Watson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park).

Booking

Niyah Joseph (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Jamie Ballantyne (Annan Athletic).

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic).

Nicky Jamieson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Annan Athletic 2, Queen's Park 1. Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) header from very close range to the bottom left corner.

Scott McLean (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nicky Jamieson (Queen's Park).

Goal!

Goal! Annan Athletic 1, Queen's Park 1. Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Galt.

Kyle Wilkie (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park).

Broque Watson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park).

Attempt missed. Ryan Finnie (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Nicky Jamieson (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Kyle Bradley.

Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nicky Jamieson (Queen's Park).

Attempt saved. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park).

Darren Barr (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park).

Attempt saved. Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Broque Watson (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Broque Watson (Annan Athletic) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

Attempt saved. Broque Watson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Hand ball by Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park).

Foul by Jamie Ballantyne (Annan Athletic).

Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Matthew Douglas (Annan Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Cameron Foy.

Broque Watson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park).

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Chris Smith.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers18141346232343
2Edinburgh City18123335211439
3Cowdenbeath179352215730
4Annan Athletic188372732-527
5Elgin185762721622
6Stirling185581617-120
7Queen's Park185492227-519
8Albion175482633-719
9Stenhousemuir1844101934-1516
10Brechin1842122239-1714
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you