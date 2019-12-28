Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Edinburgh City v Cowdenbeath
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Rae
- 2Thomson
- 12Wilson
- 5Balatoni
- 22Henderson
- 10Handling
- 8Brown
- 6Laird
- 33Harris
- 19Shepherd
- 7Smith
Substitutes
- 11Kennedy
- 15Kane
- 16Stewart
- 18Newman
- 20Shaw
- 21Beveridge
- 26Court
Cowdenbeath
- 1Morrison
- 5Barr
- 3Hamilton
- 4Todd
- 2Mullen
- 10Taylor
- 6Miller
- 8Herd
- 11Swann
- 9Allan
- 7Smith
Substitutes
- 12Valentine
- 14Pyper
- 15Sneddon
- 16Thomas
- 17Whyte
- 18Cox
- 19Buchanan
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away7
Live Text
Foul by Chris Hamilton (Cowdenbeath).
Second Half
Second Half begins Edinburgh City 0, Cowdenbeath 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Edinburgh City 0, Cowdenbeath 0.
Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt saved. Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Craig Barr.
Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Graham Taylor (Cowdenbeath).
Foul by Connor Smith (Cowdenbeath).
Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City).
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Peter Morrison.
Attempt saved. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt missed. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Connor Smith (Cowdenbeath).
Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath).
Foul by Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City).
Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Connor Smith (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Chris Hamilton.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Conrad Balatoni.
Attempt missed. Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.