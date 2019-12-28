Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City0Cowdenbeath0

Edinburgh City v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Rae
  • 2Thomson
  • 12Wilson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 22Henderson
  • 10Handling
  • 8Brown
  • 6Laird
  • 33Harris
  • 19Shepherd
  • 7Smith

Substitutes

  • 11Kennedy
  • 15Kane
  • 16Stewart
  • 18Newman
  • 20Shaw
  • 21Beveridge
  • 26Court

Cowdenbeath

  • 1Morrison
  • 5Barr
  • 3Hamilton
  • 4Todd
  • 2Mullen
  • 10Taylor
  • 6Miller
  • 8Herd
  • 11Swann
  • 9Allan
  • 7Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Valentine
  • 14Pyper
  • 15Sneddon
  • 16Thomas
  • 17Whyte
  • 18Cox
  • 19Buchanan
Referee:
John McKendrick

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away7

Live Text

Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Hamilton (Cowdenbeath).

Second Half

Second Half begins Edinburgh City 0, Cowdenbeath 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Edinburgh City 0, Cowdenbeath 0.

Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt saved. Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Craig Barr.

Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Graham Taylor (Cowdenbeath).

Foul by Connor Smith (Cowdenbeath).

Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City).

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Peter Morrison.

Attempt saved. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt missed. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Connor Smith (Cowdenbeath).

Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath).

Foul by Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City).

Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Connor Smith (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Chris Hamilton.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Conrad Balatoni.

Attempt missed. Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers18141346232343
2Edinburgh City18123335211439
3Cowdenbeath179352215730
4Annan Athletic188372732-527
5Elgin185762721622
6Stirling185581617-120
7Queen's Park185492227-519
8Albion175482633-719
9Stenhousemuir1844101934-1516
10Brechin1842122239-1714
View full Scottish League Two table

