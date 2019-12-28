Attempt saved. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Cove Rangers v Elgin City
Line-ups
Cove Rangers
- 1McKenzie
- 8Yule
- 5Ross
- 6StrachanBooked at 33mins
- 3Milne
- 14Glass
- 24Fyvie
- 4Scully
- 11Masson
- 9Megginson
- 10Scott
Substitutes
- 2Leighton
- 17Redman
- 18Brown
- 19Robertson
- 21McCafferty
Elgin
- 1McHale
- 2Wilson
- 5Cooper
- 4McHardy
- 3SparkSubstituted forMacKayat 39'minutes
- 7Omar
- 8MacEwan
- 6Dingwall
- 11O'Keefe
- 10Sutherland
- 9Hester
Substitutes
- 12MacKay
- 14Hay
- 15Sopel
- 16Aitken
- 17Loveland
- 21Hoban
- Referee:
- Chris Fordyce
- Attendance:
- 1,264
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Second Half
Second Half begins Cove Rangers 1, Elgin City 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Cove Rangers 1, Elgin City 0.
Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Blair Yule (Cove Rangers).
Conor O'Keefe (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).
Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shane Sutherland (Elgin City).
Foul by Harry Milne (Cove Rangers).
Daniel MacKay (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Daniel MacKay replaces Euan Spark because of an injury.
Foul by Declan Glass (Cove Rangers).
Euan Spark (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Ryan Strachan (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Cove Rangers 1, Elgin City 0. Declan Glass (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Milne.
Foul by Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers).
Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by David Wilson.
Declan Glass (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).
Attempt missed. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Wilson (Elgin City).
Foul by Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers).
Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Euan Spark.
Hand ball by Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers).
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by David Wilson.
Attempt blocked. Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shane Sutherland (Elgin City).
Foul by Matthew Cooper (Elgin City).
Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.