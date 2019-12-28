Scottish League Two
Cove Rangers1Elgin0

Cove Rangers v Elgin City

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

  • 1McKenzie
  • 8Yule
  • 5Ross
  • 6StrachanBooked at 33mins
  • 3Milne
  • 14Glass
  • 24Fyvie
  • 4Scully
  • 11Masson
  • 9Megginson
  • 10Scott

Substitutes

  • 2Leighton
  • 17Redman
  • 18Brown
  • 19Robertson
  • 21McCafferty

Elgin

  • 1McHale
  • 2Wilson
  • 5Cooper
  • 4McHardy
  • 3SparkSubstituted forMacKayat 39'minutes
  • 7Omar
  • 8MacEwan
  • 6Dingwall
  • 11O'Keefe
  • 10Sutherland
  • 9Hester

Substitutes

  • 12MacKay
  • 14Hay
  • 15Sopel
  • 16Aitken
  • 17Loveland
  • 21Hoban
Referee:
Chris Fordyce
Attendance:
1,264

Match Stats

Home TeamCove RangersAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

Attempt saved. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

Second Half

Second Half begins Cove Rangers 1, Elgin City 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Cove Rangers 1, Elgin City 0.

Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Blair Yule (Cove Rangers).

Conor O'Keefe (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).

Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shane Sutherland (Elgin City).

Foul by Harry Milne (Cove Rangers).

Daniel MacKay (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Daniel MacKay replaces Euan Spark because of an injury.

Foul by Declan Glass (Cove Rangers).

Euan Spark (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Ryan Strachan (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt missed. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Goal!

Goal! Cove Rangers 1, Elgin City 0. Declan Glass (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Milne.

Foul by Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers).

Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by David Wilson.

Declan Glass (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).

Attempt missed. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Wilson (Elgin City).

Foul by Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers).

Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Euan Spark.

Hand ball by Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers).

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by David Wilson.

Attempt blocked. Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shane Sutherland (Elgin City).

Foul by Matthew Cooper (Elgin City).

Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers18141346232343
2Edinburgh City18123335211439
3Cowdenbeath179352215730
4Annan Athletic188372732-527
5Elgin185762721622
6Stirling185581617-120
7Queen's Park185492227-519
8Albion175482633-719
9Stenhousemuir1844101934-1516
10Brechin1842122239-1714
View full Scottish League Two table

