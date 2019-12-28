David Hopkirk (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Stenhousemuir v Stirling Albion
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 12McLaughlin
- 19Munro
- 21Tiffoney
- 4Armstrong
- 10Hopkirk
- 16McBride
- 18Blair
- 11Cook
- 23BiabiSubstituted forAndersonat 20'minutes
- 9McGuigan
Substitutes
- 2O'Neil
- 14Watters
- 17Terry
- 20Anderson
- 22Potter
Stirling
- 1Binnie
- 2McGeachie
- 6McGregor
- 5McLean
- 3Creaney
- 8DochertyBooked at 45mins
- 4Nicoll
- 7Wilson
- 9Wright
- 10Mackin
- 11Duffy
Substitutes
- 12Banner
- 14Scott
- 15Jardine
- 16Peters
- 17Trialist
- 18Heaver
- 19Nguene Bikey
- Referee:
- Matthew MacDermid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away8
Live Text
Foul by James Creaney (Stirling Albion).
Attempt saved. Darryl Duffy (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Second Half
Second Half begins Stenhousemuir 0, Stirling Albion 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Stenhousemuir 0, Stirling Albion 1.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Paul McLean.
Booking
Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jonathan Tiffoney (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion).
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by James Creaney.
Attempt saved. Darryl Duffy (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Dominic Docherty.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Cameron Binnie.
Attempt saved. Kieran Anderson (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Jonathan Tiffoney (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by James Creaney (Stirling Albion).
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Paul McLean.
Attempt saved. Kieran Anderson (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Ryan Blair (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Jordan McGregor.
Attempt missed. Scott McLaughlin (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Connor McBride (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Wilson (Stirling Albion).
Attempt missed. Kieran Anderson (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).
Maxwell Wright (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Kieran Anderson replaces Botti Biabi because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Tiffoney (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion).
Hand ball by David Wilson (Stirling Albion).
Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Stirling Albion).
Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Tiffoney (Stenhousemuir).
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 0, Stirling Albion 1. Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darryl Duffy.
Jonathan Tiffoney (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darryl Duffy (Stirling Albion).
Kick Off
First Half begins.