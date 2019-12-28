Scottish League Two
Stenhousemuir0Stirling1

Stenhousemuir v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 12McLaughlin
  • 19Munro
  • 21Tiffoney
  • 4Armstrong
  • 10Hopkirk
  • 16McBride
  • 18Blair
  • 11Cook
  • 23BiabiSubstituted forAndersonat 20'minutes
  • 9McGuigan

Substitutes

  • 2O'Neil
  • 14Watters
  • 17Terry
  • 20Anderson
  • 22Potter

Stirling

  • 1Binnie
  • 2McGeachie
  • 6McGregor
  • 5McLean
  • 3Creaney
  • 8DochertyBooked at 45mins
  • 4Nicoll
  • 7Wilson
  • 9Wright
  • 10Mackin
  • 11Duffy

Substitutes

  • 12Banner
  • 14Scott
  • 15Jardine
  • 16Peters
  • 17Trialist
  • 18Heaver
  • 19Nguene Bikey
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home7
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away8

Live Text

David Hopkirk (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Creaney (Stirling Albion).

Attempt saved. Darryl Duffy (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Second Half

Second Half begins Stenhousemuir 0, Stirling Albion 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Stenhousemuir 0, Stirling Albion 1.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Paul McLean.

Booking

Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jonathan Tiffoney (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion).

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by James Creaney.

Attempt saved. Darryl Duffy (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Dominic Docherty.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Cameron Binnie.

Attempt saved. Kieran Anderson (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Jonathan Tiffoney (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by James Creaney (Stirling Albion).

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Paul McLean.

Attempt saved. Kieran Anderson (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Ryan Blair (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Jordan McGregor.

Attempt missed. Scott McLaughlin (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.

Connor McBride (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Wilson (Stirling Albion).

Attempt missed. Kieran Anderson (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).

Maxwell Wright (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Kieran Anderson replaces Botti Biabi because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Jonathan Tiffoney (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion).

Hand ball by David Wilson (Stirling Albion).

Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Stirling Albion).

Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jonathan Tiffoney (Stenhousemuir).

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 0, Stirling Albion 1. Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darryl Duffy.

Jonathan Tiffoney (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darryl Duffy (Stirling Albion).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers18141346232343
2Edinburgh City18123335211439
3Cowdenbeath179352215730
4Annan Athletic188372732-527
5Elgin185762721622
6Stirling185581617-120
7Queen's Park185492227-519
8Albion175482633-719
9Stenhousemuir1844101934-1516
10Brechin1842122239-1714
