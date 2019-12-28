Airdrieonians v Falkirk
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Raith Rovers
|18
|9
|5
|4
|31
|21
|10
|32
|2
|East Fife
|18
|8
|8
|2
|28
|19
|9
|32
|3
|Airdrieonians
|18
|10
|2
|6
|29
|22
|7
|32
|4
|Falkirk
|18
|8
|7
|3
|31
|11
|20
|31
|5
|Dumbarton
|18
|8
|3
|7
|27
|31
|-4
|27
|6
|Montrose
|18
|8
|2
|8
|28
|24
|4
|26
|7
|Clyde
|18
|5
|6
|7
|22
|28
|-6
|21
|8
|Peterhead
|18
|5
|4
|9
|21
|28
|-7
|19
|9
|Forfar
|18
|5
|3
|10
|18
|28
|-10
|18
|10
|Stranraer
|18
|2
|4
|12
|18
|41
|-23
|10