Scottish League One
Airdrieonians15:00Falkirk
Venue: Penny Cars Stadium

Airdrieonians v Falkirk

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers1895431211032
2East Fife188822819932
3Airdrieonians1810262922732
4Falkirk1887331112031
5Dumbarton188372731-427
6Montrose188282824426
7Clyde185672228-621
8Peterhead185492128-719
9Forfar1853101828-1018
10Stranraer1824121841-2310
