Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Aaron Lennox.
Forfar Athletic v Montrose
Line-ups
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Irvine
- 4Whyte
- 5Meechan
- 3Bain
- 6Robertson
- 8Docherty
- 11MacKintosh
- 10Forbes
- 7Burns
- 9Hilson
Substitutes
- 12Travis
- 14Coupe
- 15Jackson
- 16Tapping
- 17Kirkpatrick
- 21McGuff
Montrose
- 21Lennox
- 2Ballantyne
- 4Allan
- 14Dillon
- 3Steeves
- 7Webster
- 6MassonBooked at 25mins
- 20Lyons
- 8Watson
- 11Milne
- 15Campbell
Substitutes
- 1Fleming
- 16Johnston
- 18Campbell
- 19Callaghan
- 22Ballantyne
- 24Struthers
- Referee:
- Scott Lambie
- Attendance:
- 943
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Attempt saved. Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).
Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Second Half
Second Half begins Forfar Athletic 2, Montrose 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Forfar Athletic 2, Montrose 1.
Attempt missed. Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Paul Watson (Montrose).
Attempt missed. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Terry Masson (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).
Cameron Ballantyne I (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 2, Montrose 1. Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ross Forbes.
Sean Burns (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Cameron Ballantyne I (Montrose).
Sean Burns (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cameron Ballantyne I (Montrose).
Attempt blocked. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Andrew Steeves (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Lewis Milne (Montrose) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).
Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Terry Masson (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).
Attempt saved. Scott Robertson (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Sean Burns (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron Ballantyne I (Montrose).
Attempt saved. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Terry Masson (Montrose) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Cameron Ballantyne I (Montrose).
Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Paul Watson (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Marc McCallum.
Attempt saved. Lewis Milne (Montrose) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top right corner.
Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic).