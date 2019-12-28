Scottish League One
Forfar2Montrose1

Forfar Athletic v Montrose

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Irvine
  • 4Whyte
  • 5Meechan
  • 3Bain
  • 6Robertson
  • 8Docherty
  • 11MacKintosh
  • 10Forbes
  • 7Burns
  • 9Hilson

Substitutes

  • 12Travis
  • 14Coupe
  • 15Jackson
  • 16Tapping
  • 17Kirkpatrick
  • 21McGuff

Montrose

  • 21Lennox
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 4Allan
  • 14Dillon
  • 3Steeves
  • 7Webster
  • 6MassonBooked at 25mins
  • 20Lyons
  • 8Watson
  • 11Milne
  • 15Campbell

Substitutes

  • 1Fleming
  • 16Johnston
  • 18Campbell
  • 19Callaghan
  • 22Ballantyne
  • 24Struthers
Referee:
Scott Lambie
Attendance:
943

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home8
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away6

Live Text

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Aaron Lennox.

Attempt saved. Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).

Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Second Half

Second Half begins Forfar Athletic 2, Montrose 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Forfar Athletic 2, Montrose 1.

Attempt missed. Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Paul Watson (Montrose).

Attempt missed. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Terry Masson (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).

Cameron Ballantyne I (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Forfar Athletic 2, Montrose 1. Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ross Forbes.

Sean Burns (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Cameron Ballantyne I (Montrose).

Sean Burns (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cameron Ballantyne I (Montrose).

Attempt blocked. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Andrew Steeves (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Lewis Milne (Montrose) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).

Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Terry Masson (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).

Attempt saved. Scott Robertson (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Sean Burns (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cameron Ballantyne I (Montrose).

Attempt saved. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Terry Masson (Montrose) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Cameron Ballantyne I (Montrose).

Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Paul Watson (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Marc McCallum.

Attempt saved. Lewis Milne (Montrose) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top right corner.

Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers19105434221235
2Airdrieonians1910363023733
3Falkirk1988332122032
4East Fife198832922732
5Dumbarton198472731-428
6Montrose198292926326
7Peterhead196492228-622
8Clyde195682229-721
9Forfar1963102029-921
10Stranraer1925121841-2311
