Scottish League One
Peterhead1Clyde0

Peterhead v Clyde

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 17Ferguson
  • 2Brown
  • 15Hooper
  • 3Boyle
  • 6Ferry
  • 8BrownBooked at 38mins
  • 16Armour
  • 14Fraser
  • 7Stevenson
  • 99Lyle

Substitutes

  • 4Eadie
  • 5Dunlop
  • 9McAllister
  • 11Smith
  • 18Dimov
  • 27Wilson

Clyde

  • 1Mitchell
  • 7Lamont
  • 5Petkov
  • 4Rumsby
  • 3McNiff
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 8Wallace
  • 6Grant
  • 11LoveBooked at 38mins
  • 10Smith
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12McMullin
  • 14McNiven
  • 15Lennon
  • 21McGee
Referee:
Chris Graham
Attendance:
585

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home4
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home4
Away1

Live Text

Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).

Ray Grant (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Gary Fraser (Peterhead) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right.

Second Half

Second Half begins Peterhead 1, Clyde 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Peterhead 1, Clyde 0.

Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Booking

Ally Love (Clyde) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Scott Brown (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).

David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Martin McNiff (Clyde) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Scott Brown.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Greg Fleming.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Simon Ferry.

Attempt blocked. Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 1, Clyde 0. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ben Armour.

Attempt saved. Scott Rumsby (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by David Ferguson.

Foul by Gary Fraser (Peterhead).

Ray Grant (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Barry Cuddihy (Clyde).

Gary Fraser (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Scott Rumsby (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Armour (Peterhead).

Attempt saved. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by David Ferguson.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers19105434221235
2Airdrieonians1910363023733
3Falkirk1988332122032
4East Fife198832922732
5Dumbarton198472731-428
6Montrose198292926326
7Peterhead196492228-622
8Clyde195682229-721
9Forfar1963102029-921
10Stranraer1925121841-2311
View full Scottish League One table

