Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).
Peterhead v Clyde
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 17Ferguson
- 2Brown
- 15Hooper
- 3Boyle
- 6Ferry
- 8BrownBooked at 38mins
- 16Armour
- 14Fraser
- 7Stevenson
- 99Lyle
Substitutes
- 4Eadie
- 5Dunlop
- 9McAllister
- 11Smith
- 18Dimov
- 27Wilson
Clyde
- 1Mitchell
- 7Lamont
- 5Petkov
- 4Rumsby
- 3McNiff
- 2Cuddihy
- 8Wallace
- 6Grant
- 11LoveBooked at 38mins
- 10Smith
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 12McMullin
- 14McNiven
- 15Lennon
- 21McGee
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
- Attendance:
- 585
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away1
Live Text
Ray Grant (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Gary Fraser (Peterhead) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right.
Second Half
Second Half begins Peterhead 1, Clyde 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Peterhead 1, Clyde 0.
Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Ally Love (Clyde) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Scott Brown (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).
David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Martin McNiff (Clyde) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Scott Brown.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Greg Fleming.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Simon Ferry.
Attempt blocked. Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 1, Clyde 0. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ben Armour.
Attempt saved. Scott Rumsby (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by David Ferguson.
Foul by Gary Fraser (Peterhead).
Ray Grant (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Barry Cuddihy (Clyde).
Gary Fraser (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Scott Rumsby (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Armour (Peterhead).
Attempt saved. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by David Ferguson.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.