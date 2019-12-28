Scottish League One
East Fife1Raith Rovers3

East Fife v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 6Watson
  • 4Murdoch
  • 3Higgins
  • 18Church
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 12Hunter
  • 11Agnew
  • 14Watt
  • 15Dowds
  • 9Wallace

Substitutes

  • 7Denholm
  • 8Slattery
  • 10Baker
  • 16McConville
  • 17Duggan
  • 20Boyd
  • 21Hart

Raith Rovers

  • 17Munro
  • 18Watson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3MacDonald
  • 16McKay
  • 11Anderson
  • 8Hendry
  • 15Spencer
  • 21TaitBooked at 45mins
  • 23Gullan
  • 29Baird

Substitutes

  • 1Thomson
  • 7Dingwall
  • 14Vitoria
  • 22Bowie
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home4
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

Foul by Grant Anderson (Raith Rovers).

Daniel Church (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Second Half

Second Half begins East Fife 1, Raith Rovers 3.

Half Time

First Half ends, East Fife 1, Raith Rovers 3.

Attempt saved. Scott Agnew (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers).

Scott Agnew (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. James Gullan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Kieran MacDonald (Raith Rovers).

Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. John Baird (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 1, Raith Rovers 3. Kieran MacDonald (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Daniel Church.

Attempt missed. Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Wallace (East Fife).

Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).

Foul by Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers).

Scott Agnew (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 1, Raith Rovers 2. Scott Agnew (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner following a set piece situation.

Ryan Wallace (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers).

Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Wallace (East Fife).

Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 0, Raith Rovers 2. Kieran MacDonald (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by David McKay (Raith Rovers).

Daniel Church (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Chris Higgins.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Stewart Murdoch.

Foul by Jamie Watson (Raith Rovers).

Anton Dowds (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Anton Dowds (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Watson (Raith Rovers).

Attempt missed. Anton Dowds (East Fife) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 0, Raith Rovers 1. James Gullan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Brad Spencer.

Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers19105434221235
2Airdrieonians1910363023733
3Falkirk1988332122032
4East Fife198832922732
5Dumbarton198472731-428
6Montrose198292926326
7Peterhead196492228-622
8Clyde195682229-721
9Forfar1963102029-921
10Stranraer1925121841-2311
View full Scottish League One table

