Attempt blocked. James Hilton (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Dumbarton v Stranraer
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 1Brennan
- 15Tumilty
- 22McGeever
- 5Neill
- 3Quitongo
- 14McKee
- 8Hutton
- 6Carswell
- 4Langan
- 11Scullion
- 9Tierney
Substitutes
- 10McCluskey
- 12Pettigrew
Stranraer
- 1Currie
- 12Pignatiello
- 16McIntyreBooked at 31mins
- 4Cummins
- 3Allan
- 7Hilton
- 6McManus
- 77Stirling
- 14Elliott
- 15Jones
- 18Dangana
Substitutes
- 11Agnew
- 19Dunn
- 20Phillips
- 21Burgess
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away9
Live Text
Foul by James Hilton (Stranraer).
Ryan Tierney (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Reghan Tumilty (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Second Half
Second Half begins Dumbarton 0, Stranraer 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dumbarton 0, Stranraer 0.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Kyle Hutton.
Attempt missed. Connor McManus (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Connor McManus (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).
David Dangana (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan McGeever (Dumbarton).
Attempt missed. Ryan McGeever (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by David Dangana (Stranraer).
Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Andy Stirling (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Ryan McGeever (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Booking
Lewis McIntyre (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lewis McIntyre (Stranraer).
Ryan Tierney (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Conor Brennan.
Attempt saved. Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Stuart Carswell.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Allan (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Reghan Tumilty.
Attempt saved. David Dangana (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Stranraer).
Ruaridh Langan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Reghan Tumilty (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
David Dangana (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan McGeever (Dumbarton).
Foul by Lewis McIntyre (Stranraer).
Ryan Tierney (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Ryan McGeever.
Attempt blocked. Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) header from very close range is blocked.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Ruaridh Langan.
Foul by Andy Stirling (Stranraer).
Rico Quitongo (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Dangana (Stranraer).
Morgyn Neill (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.