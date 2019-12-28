Scottish League One
Dumbarton0Stranraer0

Dumbarton v Stranraer

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 1Brennan
  • 15Tumilty
  • 22McGeever
  • 5Neill
  • 3Quitongo
  • 14McKee
  • 8Hutton
  • 6Carswell
  • 4Langan
  • 11Scullion
  • 9Tierney

Substitutes

  • 10McCluskey
  • 12Pettigrew

Stranraer

  • 1Currie
  • 12Pignatiello
  • 16McIntyreBooked at 31mins
  • 4Cummins
  • 3Allan
  • 7Hilton
  • 6McManus
  • 77Stirling
  • 14Elliott
  • 15Jones
  • 18Dangana

Substitutes

  • 11Agnew
  • 19Dunn
  • 20Phillips
  • 21Burgess
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home5
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away6
Fouls
Home3
Away9

Live Text

Attempt blocked. James Hilton (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by James Hilton (Stranraer).

Ryan Tierney (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Reghan Tumilty (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Second Half

Second Half begins Dumbarton 0, Stranraer 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Dumbarton 0, Stranraer 0.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Kyle Hutton.

Attempt missed. Connor McManus (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Connor McManus (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).

David Dangana (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan McGeever (Dumbarton).

Attempt missed. Ryan McGeever (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by David Dangana (Stranraer).

Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Andy Stirling (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Ryan McGeever (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Booking

Lewis McIntyre (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Lewis McIntyre (Stranraer).

Ryan Tierney (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Conor Brennan.

Attempt saved. Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Stuart Carswell.

Attempt blocked. Jordan Allan (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Reghan Tumilty.

Attempt saved. David Dangana (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Stranraer).

Ruaridh Langan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Reghan Tumilty (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

David Dangana (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan McGeever (Dumbarton).

Foul by Lewis McIntyre (Stranraer).

Ryan Tierney (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Ryan McGeever.

Attempt blocked. Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) header from very close range is blocked.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Ruaridh Langan.

Foul by Andy Stirling (Stranraer).

Rico Quitongo (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by David Dangana (Stranraer).

Morgyn Neill (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers19105434221235
2Airdrieonians1910363023733
3Falkirk1988332122032
4East Fife198832922732
5Dumbarton198472731-428
6Montrose198292926326
7Peterhead196492228-622
8Clyde195682229-721
9Forfar1963102029-921
10Stranraer1925121841-2311
View full Scottish League One table

