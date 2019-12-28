Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Ayr United v Queen of the South
-
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 14Houston
- 2Muirhead
- 15Bell
- 3Harvie
- 10Forrest
- 30Kelly
- 6Geggan
- 11McCowan
- 9Moore
- 7Moffat
Substitutes
- 5Roscoe-Byrne
- 8Doolan
- 12McGuffie
- 19Hare-Reid
- 21Ecrepont
- 22McKenzie
- 23Docherty
Queen of Sth
- 1McCrorie
- 2Mercer
- 18Semple
- 4Kilday
- 3Holt
- 6Pybus
- 17Osman
- 7Murray
- 15Lyon
- 19El Bakhtaoui
- 11Dobbie
Substitutes
- 9Hamilton
- 10Oliver
- 20Leighfield
- 21Irving
- 22Gourlay
- 25Paton
- Referee:
- David Lowe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Daniel Harvie.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Scott Mercer.
Attempt blocked. Stephen Kelly (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Kevin Holt (Queen of the South).
Craig Moore (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dan Pybus (Queen of the South).
Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 0, Queen of the South 1. Callum Semple (Queen of the South) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Faissal El Bakhtaoui following a corner.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.
Attempt saved. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
