Scottish Championship
Ayr0Queen of Sth1

Ayr United v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 14Houston
  • 2Muirhead
  • 15Bell
  • 3Harvie
  • 10Forrest
  • 30Kelly
  • 6Geggan
  • 11McCowan
  • 9Moore
  • 7Moffat

Substitutes

  • 5Roscoe-Byrne
  • 8Doolan
  • 12McGuffie
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 21Ecrepont
  • 22McKenzie
  • 23Docherty

Queen of Sth

  • 1McCrorie
  • 2Mercer
  • 18Semple
  • 4Kilday
  • 3Holt
  • 6Pybus
  • 17Osman
  • 7Murray
  • 15Lyon
  • 19El Bakhtaoui
  • 11Dobbie

Substitutes

  • 9Hamilton
  • 10Oliver
  • 20Leighfield
  • 21Irving
  • 22Gourlay
  • 25Paton
Referee:
David Lowe

Match Stats

Home TeamAyrAway TeamQueen of Sth
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Daniel Harvie.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Scott Mercer.

Attempt blocked. Stephen Kelly (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Kevin Holt (Queen of the South).

Craig Moore (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dan Pybus (Queen of the South).

Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Ayr United 0, Queen of the South 1. Callum Semple (Queen of the South) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Faissal El Bakhtaoui following a corner.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.

Attempt saved. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd19151343152846
2Inverness CT1910362721633
3Dundee198562626029
4Ayr199193129228
5Dunfermline197572823526
6Queen of Sth187471919025
7Arbroath196581620-423
8Partick Thistle1963102534-921
9Morton1861112235-1319
10Alloa1936101732-1515
View full Scottish Championship table

