Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Dunfermline Athletic v Alloa Athletic
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 1Scully
- 2Comrie
- 6Ashcroft
- 4Martin
- 24Edwards
- 11Dow
- 21Paton
- 12Turner
- 7Thomson
- 38Kiltie
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 3Lang
- 9McGill
- 20Gill
- 23Cochrane
- 26Todd
- 27McCann
- 37McDonald
Alloa
- 41MacDonald
- 2Taggart
- 8Robertson
- 4Deas
- 3Dick
- 14Brown
- 7Cawley
- 6Hetherington
- 11Flannigan
- 17O'Hara
- 9Buchanan
Substitutes
- 18Malcolm
- 19Thomson
- 20O'Donnell
- 23Gillespie
- 31Henry
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Robbie Deas (Alloa Athletic).
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jamie MacDonald.
Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Robbie Deas.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Josh Edwards.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.