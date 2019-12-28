Scottish Championship
Dunfermline0Alloa0

Dunfermline Athletic v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 1Scully
  • 2Comrie
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 4Martin
  • 24Edwards
  • 11Dow
  • 21Paton
  • 12Turner
  • 7Thomson
  • 38Kiltie
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 3Lang
  • 9McGill
  • 20Gill
  • 23Cochrane
  • 26Todd
  • 27McCann
  • 37McDonald

Alloa

  • 41MacDonald
  • 2Taggart
  • 8Robertson
  • 4Deas
  • 3Dick
  • 14Brown
  • 7Cawley
  • 6Hetherington
  • 11Flannigan
  • 17O'Hara
  • 9Buchanan

Substitutes

  • 18Malcolm
  • 19Thomson
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 23Gillespie
  • 31Henry
Referee:
Steven Reid

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Robbie Deas (Alloa Athletic).

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jamie MacDonald.

Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Robbie Deas.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Josh Edwards.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

