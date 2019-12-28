Scottish Championship
Inverness CT15:00Arbroath
Venue: Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, Scotland

Inverness CT v Arbroath

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Rooney
  • 5Donaldson
  • 6McCart
  • 12McHattie
  • 17Storey
  • 8Carson
  • 24Trafford
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 7Keatings
  • 9White

Substitutes

  • 3Tremarco
  • 14Vincent
  • 19Todorov
  • 20Curry
  • 21MacKay
  • 22McKay
  • 28MacGregor

Arbroath

  • 21Gaston
  • 16Stewart
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7Gold
  • 22Virtanen
  • 6Whatley
  • 11Linn
  • 8McKenna
  • 15Donnelly

Substitutes

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Thomson
  • 9Doris
  • 10Swankie
  • 12Kader
  • 14Spence
  • 18Murphy
Referee:
Graham Beaton

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd19151343152846
2Inverness CT1810262721632
3Dundee198562626029
4Ayr189183128328
5Dunfermline187472823525
6Queen of Sth176471819-122
7Arbroath186481620-422
8Morton1761102234-1219
9Partick Thistle1853102434-1018
10Alloa1835101732-1514
View full Scottish Championship table

