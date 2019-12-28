Scottish Championship
Morton15:00Partick Thistle
Venue: Cappielow Park, Scotland

Greenock Morton v Partick Thistle

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland

Line-ups

Morton

  • 20Rogers
  • 3Welsh
  • 30Baird
  • 5Grant
  • 28Livingstone
  • 6Jacobs
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 17Lyon
  • 8McAlister
  • 19Cadden
  • 21Sutton

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 7Millar
  • 9Muirhead
  • 12Orsi
  • 16Strapp
  • 18Blues
  • 29Colville

Partick Thistle

  • 22Fox
  • 2Williamson
  • 4O'Ware
  • 43Saunders
  • 3Penrice
  • 24Kakay
  • 12Cole
  • 8Bannigan
  • 7Cardle
  • 9Miller
  • 10Jones

Substitutes

  • 1Sneddon
  • 6McGinty
  • 11Harkins
  • 15Robson
  • 16Palmer
  • 17Slater
  • 19Zanatta
Referee:
Craig Napier

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd19151343152846
2Inverness CT1810262721632
3Dundee198562626029
4Ayr189183128328
5Dunfermline187472823525
6Queen of Sth176471819-122
7Arbroath186481620-422
8Morton1761102234-1219
9Partick Thistle1853102434-1018
10Alloa1835101732-1514
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you