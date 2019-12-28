Greenock Morton v Partick Thistle
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Morton
- 20Rogers
- 3Welsh
- 30Baird
- 5Grant
- 28Livingstone
- 6Jacobs
- 10Nesbitt
- 17Lyon
- 8McAlister
- 19Cadden
- 21Sutton
Substitutes
- 1Ramsbottom
- 7Millar
- 9Muirhead
- 12Orsi
- 16Strapp
- 18Blues
- 29Colville
Partick Thistle
- 22Fox
- 2Williamson
- 4O'Ware
- 43Saunders
- 3Penrice
- 24Kakay
- 12Cole
- 8Bannigan
- 7Cardle
- 9Miller
- 10Jones
Substitutes
- 1Sneddon
- 6McGinty
- 11Harkins
- 15Robson
- 16Palmer
- 17Slater
- 19Zanatta
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Match report to follow.