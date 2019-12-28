Goal! Sutton United 1, Yeovil Town 1. Rhys Murphy (Yeovil Town).
Sutton United v Yeovil Town
Line-ups
Sutton United
- 13Tzanev
- 15Eastmond
- 2John
- 4Barden
- 10Beautyman
- 20Wright
- 24Milsom
- 17Ajiboye
- 8Davis
- 27Jarvis
- 5Goodliffe
Substitutes
- 1Dudzinski
- 7Bolarinwa
- 14Dundas
- 18Randall-Hurren
- 22Wyatt
Yeovil
- 1Nelson
- 24Hutton
- 30Osho
- 8D'Ath
- 3Dickinson
- 6Wilkinson
- 26LeeBooked at 25mins
- 18Skendi
- 11Hippolyte
- 9Murphy
- 14Duffus
Substitutes
- 7Worthington
- 10Omotayo
- 28Tilley
- 29Williams
- 33Dagnall
- Referee:
- Adrian Quelch
Live Text
Goal!
Booking
Charlie Lee (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Sutton United 1, Yeovil Town 0. Harry Beautyman (Sutton United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
