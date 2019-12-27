Watford v Aston Villa

Nigel Pearson's Watford are off the bottom of the table after gaining four points from two matches

TEAM NEWS

Watford winger Ismaila Sarr should be fit despite suffering a swollen eye when he collided with an advertising hoarding against Sheffield United.

Troy Deeney could be rested, with head coach Nigel Pearson mindful of the captain's injury problems this season.

Conor Hourihane is likely to be recalled to Villa's starting line-up following his match-winning goal against Norwich on Boxing Day.

Tyrone Mings and Keinan Davis hope to be in contention after injuries.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: Watford have certainly had their 'new manager bounce' since Nigel Pearson's appointment. A pretty good performance - albeit in defeat - at Anfield was followed by a deserved win over Manchester United and a point at in-form Sheffield United, which moved the Hornets off the bottom of the table.

Villa earned some vital points of their own with victory over Norwich, which Jack Grealish said felt like they'd won a cup.

But they travel to Vicarage Road for another crunch game with the worst away record in the division and no clean sheets on the road this season.

Dean Smith reckons Grealish "thrives on pressure" and there will be plenty of that on both sides in this one.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Nigel Pearson: "It is not easy to play two games in three days. Most of the time the second day after the game is when you are most tired.

"But we need to deal with it and will do everything possible as this is a game we must win.

"I don't care how but we need to win this game, it is like a final for us."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa's solitary victory in their nine away games against Watford came in the Premier League in August 1999 (D3, L5).

Watford

The four points earned by Watford in their past two league games is as many as they managed from the previous seven fixtures.

The Hornets earned a first home league victory in 13 attempts by beating Manchester United in their most recent match at Vicarage Road.

Nigel Pearson's side are vying to keep three successive Premier League clean sheets at home for the first time since April 2017.

Watford haven't won their last league game in a calendar year since defeating Cardiff 4-2 away in 2014.

They are unbeaten in each of the last 11 league matches in which Troy Deeney scored (W10, D1).

Gerard Deulofeu has been directly involved in nine goals in his last seven Premier League appearances against newly-promoted teams, scoring six times and providing three assists.

Aston Villa