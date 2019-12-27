Premier League
Watford15:00Aston Villa
Venue: Vicarage Road

Watford v Aston Villa

Nigel Pearson
Nigel Pearson's Watford are off the bottom of the table after gaining four points from two matches

TEAM NEWS

Watford winger Ismaila Sarr should be fit despite suffering a swollen eye when he collided with an advertising hoarding against Sheffield United.

Troy Deeney could be rested, with head coach Nigel Pearson mindful of the captain's injury problems this season.

Conor Hourihane is likely to be recalled to Villa's starting line-up following his match-winning goal against Norwich on Boxing Day.

Tyrone Mings and Keinan Davis hope to be in contention after injuries.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: Watford have certainly had their 'new manager bounce' since Nigel Pearson's appointment. A pretty good performance - albeit in defeat - at Anfield was followed by a deserved win over Manchester United and a point at in-form Sheffield United, which moved the Hornets off the bottom of the table.

Villa earned some vital points of their own with victory over Norwich, which Jack Grealish said felt like they'd won a cup.

But they travel to Vicarage Road for another crunch game with the worst away record in the division and no clean sheets on the road this season.

Dean Smith reckons Grealish "thrives on pressure" and there will be plenty of that on both sides in this one.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Nigel Pearson: "It is not easy to play two games in three days. Most of the time the second day after the game is when you are most tired.

"But we need to deal with it and will do everything possible as this is a game we must win.

"I don't care how but we need to win this game, it is like a final for us."

Watford took the lead at Vicarage Road for the first time in the league this season during their win over Manchester United in their last home game.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Aston Villa's solitary victory in their nine away games against Watford came in the Premier League in August 1999 (D3, L5).

Watford

  • The four points earned by Watford in their past two league games is as many as they managed from the previous seven fixtures.
  • The Hornets earned a first home league victory in 13 attempts by beating Manchester United in their most recent match at Vicarage Road.
  • Nigel Pearson's side are vying to keep three successive Premier League clean sheets at home for the first time since April 2017.
  • Watford haven't won their last league game in a calendar year since defeating Cardiff 4-2 away in 2014.
  • They are unbeaten in each of the last 11 league matches in which Troy Deeney scored (W10, D1).
  • Gerard Deulofeu has been directly involved in nine goals in his last seven Premier League appearances against newly-promoted teams, scoring six times and providing three assists.

Aston Villa

  • Villa have the division's worst away record, accruing one win and four points. The 5-1 demolition of Norwich in October is their only victory in 27 Premier League away games.
  • All but one of the 18 points earned by Aston Villa have come against sides currently 10th or lower in the table.
  • The 23 goals they have conceded in the second half is the most by any side in the division.
  • Aston Villa have won just one of their past seven final league games in a calendar year, beating Middlesbrough 1-0 in the Championship in 2017.
  • Jack Grealish is the first Villa player to both score five goals and provide as many assists in a Premier League season since Gabriel Agbonlahor in 2011-12.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool18171046143252
2Leicester19123441182339
3Man City18122450203038
4Chelsea1910273327632
5Tottenham198563427729
6Sheff Utd197842317629
7Man Utd197753023728
8Wolves186932622427
9Crystal Palace197571721-426
10Newcastle197481928-925
11Arsenal195952528-324
12Burnley197392330-724
13Everton196492129-822
14Southampton1963102337-1421
15Brighton195592228-620
16Bournemouth195592026-620
17West Ham185492030-1019
18Aston Villa1953112533-818
19Watford1927101233-2113
20Norwich1933131938-1912
View full Premier League table

