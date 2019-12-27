Brighton & Hove Albion v Bournemouth

Bournemouth defender Simon Francis is a doubt with a knee problem

TEAM NEWS

Brighton defender Lewis Dunk missed the Boxing Day match against Tottenham because of illness and will be assessed for the visit of Bournemouth.

Davy Propper, Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay are among the players pushing for a return to the starting line-up.

Bournemouth defender Simon Francis remains a doubt with the bruised knee which kept him out of the home draw against Arsenal.

Full-back Diego Rico is available again after serving a one-match suspension.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: This match between two sides at the wrong end of the Premier League table could hardly be any more important.

The recent stirrings from Watford and the surge from Southampton will have lurked spectre-like in the dark corners of Eddie Howe and Graham Potter's broken sleep.

Both have plenty of time and opportunity to get themselves safe, but the likelihood is that they will be somewhere near the trap door through to May.

Brighton's last league win over Bournemouth was at the Withdean Stadium more than a decade ago - in football's third tier. It's a reminder for both clubs that, for all the pressure that comes with a Premier League relegation battle, life can be a lot worse.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter: "We have a lot of positives to take again [from the defeat by Spurs]. It's frustrating again but we have to take that frustration into Bournemouth.

"In terms of being able to select a team and rotate players, it [the Christmas schedule] is very difficult.

"The scientists and people who know about recovery would say that it is not good. But it is the Premier League, it is the schedule, we have to adapt and deal with it."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton are without a win in the past 10 league meetings, drawing four and losing six.

That run includes a 5-0 defeat in the corresponding fixture last season, their heaviest home league loss since December 1973.

Bournemouth are unbeaten in five away games against Brighton in all competitions, winning two and drawing three.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have only won one of their past eight Premier League games, drawing two and losing five.

They are winless in four league matches, giving up a lead in three of those fixtures.

Brighton have lost an unrivalled nine Premier League home games in 2019.

Five of Brighton's last nine league goals have been scored by defenders from set-pieces.

Bournemouth