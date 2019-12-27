Premier League
Burnley19:45Man Utd
Venue: Turf Moor

Burnley v Manchester United

Scott McTominay
Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is set to be ruled out with a knee ligament injury

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay suffered a suspected knee ligament injury on Boxing Day and is likely to miss the trip to Burnley.

Paul Pogba could replace McTominay, having come off the bench in United's last two matches.

Burnley forward Ashley Barnes is set to return to the starting line-up for the visit of United.

Barnes was rested at Everton on Boxing Day in an attempt to manage his ongoing groin problem.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on Manchester United: "They have spells when they have been quiet and other times when they have been electric. Hopefully they will have a quiet spell against us and we play very well.

"You need to play well against the top sides and sometimes you need them to have an off game but there is no guarantee of that.

"What we do is prepare properly to allow us to go and play and see where it takes us."

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "I don't think it is fair to be expected to perform at the best of your level, both mentally and physically, 48 hours after you have played.

"But I think we are in the best position to perform on Saturday. One - the game against Newcastle was over after 45 minutes. Two - we're young.

"The average age of our starting line-up against Newcastle was 23. That will make it easier for us to recover than Burnley I think."

Marcus Rashford's 15 goals in all comps is already his best haul for an entire campaign.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Burnley won the first Premier League meeting in August 2009 but are without a win in nine subsequent attempts, drawing four and losing five.
  • United have conceded just one goal in their five Premier League away games against Burnley.

Burnley

  • Burnley have only scored three goals in their past six Premier League games.
  • The Clarets have not drawn a league match for 12 matches spanning three months.
  • None of their last 16 Premier League home games have finished level, the longest current run in the division.
  • Burnley haven't lost their last league game in a calendar year since 2012.
  • Jay Rodriguez's goal against Bournemouth was Burnley's only shot on target across their past two games.

Manchester United

  • United have only lost one of their past eight matches, winning four and drawing three.
  • They have won just two of their last 13 Premier League away games (D4, L7).
  • They are on a 14-match Premier League run without a clean sheet, and their tally of two this season is the fewest in the division.
  • Among teenagers in the top five European leagues, only Jadon Sancho's tally of 12 goals in all competitions is better than Mason Greenwood's eight.
  • Four of Marcus Rashford's 11 Premier League goals this season have been winners - only Mohamed Salah has scored more.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool18171046143252
2Leicester19123441182339
3Man City18122450203038
4Chelsea1910273327632
5Tottenham198563427729
6Sheff Utd197842317629
7Man Utd197753023728
8Wolves186932622427
9Crystal Palace197571721-426
10Newcastle197481928-925
11Arsenal195952528-324
12Burnley197392330-724
13Everton196492129-822
14Southampton1963102337-1421
15Brighton195592228-620
16Bournemouth195592026-620
17West Ham185492030-1019
18Aston Villa1953112533-818
19Watford1927101233-2113
20Norwich1933131938-1912
View full Premier League table

