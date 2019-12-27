Southampton v Crystal Palace

Southampton's top scorer Danny Ings started on the substitutes bench against Chelsea

TEAM NEWS

Southampton will assess the condition of Shane Long, who missed the win over Chelsea because of a knee injury.

Moussa Djenepo remains out with a hamstring injury but Kevin Danso has recovered from illness.

Patrick van Aanholt sustained another hamstring problem against Chelsea, adding to Palace's injury crisis.

Christian Benteke missed that game with a muscle problem and joins Scott Dann, Gary Cahill, Joel Ward, Andros Townsend and Jeffrey Schlupp on the injury list.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm: Both these teams recorded hugely important victories on Boxing Day, with Southampton's 2-0 win at Chelsea probably the result of the day.

The Saints are certainly turning their season around after the humiliating defeat by Leicester in October, taking 12 points from their past six fixtures.

I was at Selhurst Park for Match of the Day to see Jordan Ayew's magnificent late Crystal Palace goal to defeat West Ham. Injuries are mounting up though, with Christian Benteke and Patrick van Aanholt the latest to be ruled out, so the Palace team almost picks itself for this match.

Danny Ings should return to the Southampton starting line-up for what could be a fascinating encounter.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "You see the table is so close and we know we need to keep taking points.

"There's still a long way to go, but I think in the first two months we played like a relegation team and now we play like a Premier League team."

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "We've got such a small squad and you can't keep asking miracles of these players.

"If we can get through Christmas and if the chairman can give us four or five players to strengthen the squad, we'll do extremely well. I'm hoping, new signings or not, this group of players will keep Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

"We've talked about needing signings for a long time so maybe this is the transfer window when that happens."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have won just one of the past five league meetings (D1, L3).

This fixture ended in a 1-1 draw last season, with Palace's Wilfried Zaha both scoring and getting sent off.

Southampton

Southampton have won four of their past six Premier League matches, one more than in their previous 20 attempts.

However, Saints have lost five of their last seven home fixtures.

One third of Southampton's points have been earned in home games this season, the lowest ratio in the division.

They are six points better off than at the same halfway stage last season.

Southampton haven't won their last league game in a calendar year since 2010 (D3, L5).

Danny Ings has scored four goals in his last six Premier League home games for Southampton, as many as he had in his first 16 for them at St Mary's Stadium.

Crystal Palace