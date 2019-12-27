West Ham United v Leicester City

Speculation is growing that West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini is close to losing his job after a terrible run of form

TEAM NEWS

West Ham have Ryan Fredericks available again after a ban, but fellow full-back Aaron Cresswell now serves a one-match suspension of his own.

Roberto is expected to continue in goal in the absence of David Martin and Lukasz Fabianski.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers may decide to rest top scorer Jamie Vardy due to the hectic fixture list.

Midfielder Matty James, who has not featured since January because of an Achilles injury, is close to a return.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: Leicester have taken some big strides since Brendan Rodgers took over earlier in the year, but the manner of back-to-back defeats by Manchester City and Liverpool shows the work that lies ahead to close the gap to the very best.

The Foxes will have under 48 hours to prepare - or should I say recover - ahead of this encounter in the capital, having played on Boxing Day evening.

West Ham, who lost to a late goal at Crystal Palace earlier on Boxing Day, are hovering uncomfortably close to the relegation zone and have lost their last three home games, conceding three goals each time.

A run of just two wins in 13 matches means time may not be on Manuel Pellegrini's side as he tries to find a winning formula.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini: "We need to recover in 48 hours and we must try to win our home games because in the last games we played there we have not collected the amount of points that we need."

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers: "The last two games have been great benchmarks for us.

"Because of how well we've done we've been catapulted into this race for the title but you've seen the quality of opposition we're against."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have won just one of the past nine Premier League meetings (D4, L4). Their 2-0 victory in May 2018 is also the only clean sheet they have kept against the Foxes during that period.

Leicester are unbeaten in four Premier League away games against West Ham, having lost seven of their previous eight in the top flight.

West Ham United

The Hammers are in danger of losing four Premier League home fixtures in a row for the first time since January 2006.

West Ham have conceded three goals in each of their past three matches at London Stadium. Only three teams in Premier League history have conceded three or more goals in four consecutive home games: Crystal Palace in 1998, Bradford in 2001 and Fulham in 2014.

They have dropped a league-high 15 points from winning positions in 2019-20, more than in either of the past two full seasons.

Robert Snodgrass has scored three goals in his last nine top-flight appearances for West Ham, one more than he had in his first 52 league games for the club.

Leicester City