Newcastle United v Everton

Newcastle's Steve Bruce is among the numerous Premier League managers to bemoan having to play twice in 48 hours

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle defender Javier Manquillo has a calf muscle problem and will be assessed ahead of Saturday's game.

Paul Dummett is another doubt, because of a groin injury, while Ki Sung-yueng may remain unavailable due to illness.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed he will make numerous changes to the starting line-up in order to protect his players from injuries.

Theo Walcott, Michael Keane, Tom Davies and Leighton Baines could all be recalled, but Alex Iwobi remains out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: While the mood had already improved during Duncan Ferguson's temporary reign, Carlo Ancelotti's formation tweak quickly served to enhance it further.

The three centre backs prevented Burnley having a single attempt on target, while Djibril Sidibe produced a match-winning display, having been deployed at wing-back.

Newcastle have been operating in a similar shape and haven't lost at home since August.

Everton will arrive on their longest unbeaten run of the season but they boast just one away win in 12. If Ancelotti can find their next at St James' Park, that really would be a statement!

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce: "For the first four months of the season we played 12 games and then you're asked to play six or seven games in a month - it's ludicrous.

"You're asking players to play tired and that's when injuries happen."

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti: "The spirit of the team, I have really enjoyed. Everton is a family.

"I saw the spirit of the players in the game against Burnley and in the training sessions. We have to keep the same spirit [against Newcastle].

"We [also] want to be more efficient, to give good passes, to make good choices."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle, who came from two goals down to win 3-2 in last season's corresponding fixture, have not won back-to-back league games against Everton since December 2002.

Everton have won on four of their past six Premier League visits to Newcastle.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are unbeaten in eight home league games (W4, D4). It's their longest run without defeat at St James' Park since a nine-match spell between January and April 2012.

They have the division's best defensive home record, conceding just seven goals. The Magpies haven't let in fewer after nine top-flight fixtures since 2003-04.

Steve Bruce's side are looking to avoid successive Premier League defeats for the first time since their opening two games of the season.

The Magpies have scored 19 league goals - only Crystal Palace and Watford have fewer.

Everton