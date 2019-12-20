Hibs 0-3 Rangers: Club to review CCTV after bottle thrown at Borna Barisic

A bottle was aimed at Borna Barisic after he was fouled by Ryan Porteous

Hibernian will review CCTV footage to identify the culprit after a glass bottle was thrown at Rangers defender Borna Barisic at Easter Road on Friday.

Barisic was prone on the turf after a challenge that led to Ryan Porteous being sent off in Rangers' 3-0 Scottish Premiership win when missiles were seen landing on the pitch in his vicinity.

Hibs installed a new security system in the summer after incidents last term.

"We're disappointed at the actions of a few," read a Hibs statement.

"Particularly as we appealed for supporters to behave responsibly on the eve of the game.

"We invested significantly in enhanced CCTV systems and we'll review footage from all of the sections concerned to identify any individual involved in unacceptable conduct."

Hibs invested a six-figure sum in that scheme after two high-profile incidents at Easter Road last season.

In March, a glass bottle was aimed at Scott Sinclair from the same section of the main stand during the Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat against Celtic.

Then a Hibs fan was jailed for 100 days and banned from attending Scottish games for 10 years for confronting Rangers' James Tavernier during a league match between the sides in Leith last term.

Again, the culprit came from a similar area of the main stand.

'It could kill someone' - reaction

Former Hearts & Rangers winger Neil McCann

What's going through your head when you think that's okay? If that hits a player at the wrong angle or the wrong way then it could actually kill someone. Was that not the same section that it happened in last time? If there is a certain element of bad fans then they will be found.

BBC Scotland's chief sportswriter Tom English

If someone throws a bottle on to the pitch it's not a question of football bans, it's a question of the police getting involved. If that hits a player, it's going to do a lot of damage. So the police have to get involved if that's the case. Hibs thought they had dealt with this last season.