First Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Athletic Club 0.
Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao
-
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 13Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 3Militão
- 4Ramos
- 23Mendy
- 8Kroos
- 15Valverde
- 10Modric
- 27Rodrygo
- 9Benzema
- 25Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 1Areola
- 5Varane
- 6Nacho
- 11Bale
- 18Jovic
- 21Díaz
- 22Isco
Ath Bilbao
- 1Simón
- 15Lekue
- 5Álvarez
- 3Núñez
- 4Martínez
- 17Berchiche Izeta
- 22García
- 14García Carrillo
- 16Vesga
- 9Williams
- 23Kodro
Substitutes
- 7Etxebarria
- 8López
- 12Larrazabal
- 13Herrerín
- 19Gómez
- 24Balenziaga
- 25Villalibre
- Referee:
- Adrián Cordero Vega
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Raúl García.
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club).
Offside, Athletic Club. Mikel Vesga tries a through ball, but Kenan Kodro is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rodrygo.
Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrygo with a cross.
Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club).
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Yuri (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrygo with a cross.
Attempt missed. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Yeray Álvarez.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Íñigo Lekue.
Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club).
Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yuri (Athletic Club).
Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Attempt saved. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Raúl García.
Offside, Athletic Club. Íñigo Lekue tries a through ball, but Kenan Kodro is caught offside.
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.
Attempt saved. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Raúl García.
Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ferland Mendy.
Attempt missed. Raúl García (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dani García (Athletic Club).
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.
Attempt blocked. Íñigo Lekue (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Offside, Real Madrid. Luka Modric tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.