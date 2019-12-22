Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid0Ath Bilbao0

Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 13Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 3Militão
  • 4Ramos
  • 23Mendy
  • 8Kroos
  • 15Valverde
  • 10Modric
  • 27Rodrygo
  • 9Benzema
  • 25Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 1Areola
  • 5Varane
  • 6Nacho
  • 11Bale
  • 18Jovic
  • 21Díaz
  • 22Isco

Ath Bilbao

  • 1Simón
  • 15Lekue
  • 5Álvarez
  • 3Núñez
  • 4Martínez
  • 17Berchiche Izeta
  • 22García
  • 14García Carrillo
  • 16Vesga
  • 9Williams
  • 23Kodro

Substitutes

  • 7Etxebarria
  • 8López
  • 12Larrazabal
  • 13Herrerín
  • 19Gómez
  • 24Balenziaga
  • 25Villalibre
Referee:
Adrián Cordero Vega

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamAth Bilbao
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home10
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away7

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Athletic Club 0.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Raúl García.

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club).

Offside, Athletic Club. Mikel Vesga tries a through ball, but Kenan Kodro is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rodrygo.

Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrygo with a cross.

Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club).

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).

Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).

Yuri (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrygo with a cross.

Attempt missed. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Yeray Álvarez.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Íñigo Lekue.

Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club).

Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yuri (Athletic Club).

Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Modric.

Attempt saved. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Raúl García.

Offside, Athletic Club. Íñigo Lekue tries a through ball, but Kenan Kodro is caught offside.

Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.

Attempt saved. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Raúl García.

Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ferland Mendy.

Attempt missed. Raúl García (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dani García (Athletic Club).

Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.

Attempt blocked. Íñigo Lekue (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Offside, Real Madrid. Luka Modric tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 22nd December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona18123347212639
2Real Madrid18107133122137
3Sevilla1810442317634
4Atl Madrid188822011932
5Real Sociedad189453223931
6Getafe188642617930
7Ath Bilbao187741912728
8Valencia187742825328
9Levante188282527-226
10Villarreal187473125625
11Granada187382425-124
12Osasuna185852524123
13Real Betis186572531-623
14Real Valladolid184861521-620
15Alavés185491928-919
16Eibar185491828-1019
17Mallorca1843111832-1415
18Celta Vigo1835101528-1314
19Leganés1834111428-1413
20Espanyol1824121234-2210
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you