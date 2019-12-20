Macclesfield Town: Plymouth Argyle game postponed over ground safety concerns

Macclesfield Town have won only two League two matches since 24 August

Macclesfield Town's home League Two game against Plymouth has been postponed after the club were served a "zero-capacity notice" at Moss Rose.

The club suspended ticket sales on Friday after being served the notice by the local Safety Advisory Group (SAG).

That led the English Football League to threaten "significant" consequences should Saturday's match be called off.

Macclesfield were docked six points on Thursday for non-payment of wages and failing to fulfil a previous fixture.

The EFL said that "despite making significant progress, the SAG is not satisfied all its requirements have been met and have maintained the capacity of the stadium at zero".

The league claims that decision led the club to inform it that they would not be in a position to fulfil the fixture with supporters in attendance.

However, in a separate statement, Macclesfield claimed that they had "never asked the EFL to play the game behind closed doors" and "as far as we are concerned" expect the game to be played as scheduled.

But in its statement, the EFL insisted the game would not go ahead, while Plymouth's official Twitter account also confirmed the fixture was definitely off.

"The core principles behind EFL competitions are that all its fixtures are to be played in front of spectators and playing behind closed doors significantly increases the risks of crowds congregating in the vicinity of the stadium," the EFL said.

"As a result of the game not going ahead, the club will be charged with misconduct for failing to fulfil its fixture obligations."

