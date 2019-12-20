Eoin Doyle 'wants to stay' at Swindon Town on loan from Bradford City

Media playback is not supported on this device Swindon hope to keep 'Ginger Pele'

League Two's top scorer Eoin Doyle says he wants to stay at Swindon Town and would be "disappointed" if Bradford City recalled him in January.

The 31-year-old joined the leaders on a season-long loan deal in August and has scored 19 league goals - nine more than anybody else in the division.

His parent club Bradford are fifth in the table, seven points behind Swindon.

Asked about potentially being recalled, Doyle told BBC Points West: "Hopefully, come February, I will still be here."

The former Preston North End striker continued: "I'd be disappointed if I did have to go back. I don't think I suit them [Bradford], they don't suit me, and this is where I want to be.

"It's a season-long loan, it was made clear to me at the start of the season.

"I want to be here. I'm not being nasty or anything - I hope Bradford go up as well. I just hope I'm doing it with Swindon and they're doing it off their own back."

'Abundant with talent'

Doyle has netted in nine consecutive games, scoring 12 times in that streak, and will bid to score for a 10th game in a row when the Robins travel to promotion rivals Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

"The club at the minute is abundant with talent. We're a very attacking team and that suits me so well," he added.

"With the talent around me, honestly, there's nothing special about my performances. The lads are so good around me, you've got so many players who can find a pass and find me in the box."

Swindon boss Richie Wellens said: "I think it would be a really good fit if we could keep him, not just for this season.

"If we go up to League One, could Eoin Doyle score goals in League One? Absolutely."